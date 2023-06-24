Zharnel Hughes sets new British 100 metres record in New York

Zharnel Hughes broke Linford Christie’s long-standing British record when he claimed victory in the men’s 100 metres at the New York City Grand Prix.

Hughes, who won 100m silver at the 2022 European Championships, clocked 9.83 seconds ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.93secs) with American Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, third in 10.02.

Christie’s record had stood since the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships, where he won gold for Britain in 9.87.

The moment @zharnel_hughes became the fastest British man in history 😍🇬🇧pic.twitter.com/kvAsUt5M1a — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) June 24, 2023

Blake had made the better start in Saturday’s showpiece race, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Hughes, though, powered through the closing stages to finish clear of the field, before staring in disbelief when his winning time went up on the board.

The victory continues an impressive run of form for Hughes, who had won 200m European gold in Munich last summer to go with his relay title in the 4x100m squad.

“In 2015 I came here and I ran against Usain Bolt and it was memorable. I wanted to come back here again and prove myself, and prove to the world, that I’m here,” Hughes said afterwards to American broadcaster NBC Sports.

“(In the race it was) patience, patience, patience. That’s what I’ve been told.

“You go through the phases, relax, don’t get carried away by anyone, just relax and trust yourself, you will be good.”

Buzzing for this one!!! New York… I’m here and I’m racing tomorrow at the Icahn Stadium. Come watch me race! 🙌🏾#NewYorkGrandPrix #ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/Yxeijtxigc — Zharnel Hughes (@zharnel_hughes) June 23, 2023

Reflecting on his British record, Hughes said: “You are probably not going to believe me, but this morning I wrote that I am going to run 9.83 or 9.89, with 9.91 the slowest. I will show you the picture later on Twitter.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, which includes the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester next month and also the World Championships in August, the 27-year-old added: “Anything is possible.

“The great thing is we haven’t started speed work yet, so this is just raw speed and endurance. My coach is going to be elated.”