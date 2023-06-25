One killed and several injured after rollercoaster derails in Stockholm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

One killed and several injured after rollercoaster derails in Stockholm

By Press Association
Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

One person was killed and several others injured when a rollercoaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.

Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and people fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park.

“It is incredibly tragic and shocking,” park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT.

“Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured.”

Sweden Amusement Park Accident
Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

Police said seven people, both children and adults, were admitted to hospital.

The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews.

SVT reporter Jenny Lagerstedt, who was standing in line for another ride, said the carriage was at a high altitude.

“Suddenly I heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake,” she said.

Rescuers had to remove other passengers who were stuck in other carriages on the roller coaster after the accident.

More from Press and Journal

Cabrach Highland Games was brought back in 2022 after 87 years. Image: The Cabrach Trust.
Nationwide hunt launched for missing Cabrach Rose Bowl in time for next Highland Games
An injured walker being stretchered off Cairn Gorm hill in the Highlands
Off-duty Inverness coastguard pilot helps stricken Highlands hiker
Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
Huntly Arms in Aboyne set to reopen as hotel with bar and restaurant
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of Highland castle by Stagecoach bus tycoon
Locator of Union Street in Aberdeen
Boys aged 13 among six teenagers charged over assaults in Aberdeen city centre
Lerwick lifeboat towing the Norwegian yacht
Lerwick lifeboat launched to aid yacht minutes before start of Shetland Races
Humza Yousaf unveiled his new plan for independence. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf unveils independence plan - but what was actually new?
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’ as close friend
People taking photos of a Nuart mural in Aberdeen
POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2023 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?
A collage of Kiara, Frank and the exterior of SSPCA Drumoak
Meet north-east pets Kiara, Lacey and Frank who are looking for new homes