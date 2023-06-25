Far-right parties make comeback in Greece as conservatives sweep back to power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Far-right parties make comeback in Greece as conservatives sweep back to power

By Press Association
Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

A little-known political party endorsed by a jailed former lawmaker has won seats in Greece’s next parliament, signalling a political comeback for the far right.

The Spartans party was backed by Ilias Kasidiaris, who is currently serving 13 years in prison for membership in a criminal organisation as a former leading member of Golden Dawn – a political party of neo-Nazi origins linked to multiple violent street attacks.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, parliament had introduced tougher rules on election eligibility designed to block Kasidiaris from running as a candidate.

A party he founded in prison was also disqualified and he switched his support to the Spartans.

Greece Elections
Supporters of Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

“We have defeated an arrogant enemy … this is a great triumph for Greece and our homeland,” Kasidiaris wrote in a tweet from prison in central Greece.

The centre-right New Democracy party won a landslide victory in Sunday’s election, handing conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a second term as prime minister.

He inflicted a stinging defeat on their main rivals, the left-wing Syriza party, while three smaller parties were set to gain national representation.

They include the Spartans and the ultra-religious Niki party which has a base of support on the fringes of the Greek Orthodox Church and gained a following over its opposition to the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The nationalist Hellenic Solution was returned to parliament.

With 4.7% of the popular vote, the Spartans are set to win 13 seats in the 300-member parliament. Vassilis Stigas, the party’s leader, publicly thanked Kasidiaris for his support in remarks late on Sunday.

“We will represent Greek ideals and values in the next parliament, values that are currently absent,” said Mr Stigas, a businessman and former aeroplane mechanic.

Stella Ladi, a political scientist and associate professor at Queen Mary University in London, said support had become entrenched for the far-right in many European countries.

“After Mitsotakis victory, this is the second most significant outcome of today’s election and it’s where we need to turn our attention over the next few years,” Ms Ladi told the AP.

“We need to understand why a country which was traditionally leaning to the left gave 35 seats to the far right and what can be done to bring voters back to the centre without compromising forward thinking and liberal values.”

Support for Golden Dawn and the far right surged during the politically traumatic years of the financial crisis in the previous decade.

The party was represented in parliament over seven years and four election cycles before falling short of the 3% threshold required for parliamentary representation in 2019 elections.

Kasidiaris and other members of the party’s leadership were jailed in 2020 after being convicted of membership of a criminal organisation over its connection to multiple violent street attacks targeting migrants and left-wing political activists.

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead lifeboat. Image: Craig Meheut/RNLI
Peterhead lifeboat called to help sailing vessel back to shore following mechanical failure
The Kessock Ferry Swim had more than 250 swimmers take part. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Bright smiles and brighter colours as swimmers take the plunge in the Kessock…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drunk veteran found lying in his garden spent a night in the cells after lashing out at those trying to help him and insisting he was 'ready to fight'. Sean Paterson declared to police that they 'couldn?t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman? as they cuffed him following his foul-mouthed rant to those trying to aid him Picture shows; Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for 'fight' with police
Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Weekend court roll – a blackmailing ex and a swindling solicitor
Graeme Shinnie punches the air in celebration for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen's most important signing of the…
Major changes will take place at Silver Sand Park.
Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Anthony Doherty.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on…
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith's footsteps in…
Sea Cloud Spirit in Dundee
Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return…
Ron Taylor with the Cabrach Rose Bowl, left, and last year's Highland Games.
UK-wide hunt for Moray Highland Games trophy last awarded nearly a century ago