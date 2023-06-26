Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

By Press Association
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu speaks to officers as he inspects a command post of one of the formations of the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu speaks to officers as he inspects a command post of one of the formations of the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops in Ukraine as he made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his removal.

The ministry released a video showing Mr Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at headquarters in Ukraine.

The video showed Mr Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” on Friday to oust the defence minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow.

The rebellion ended on Saturday when Mr Prigozhin ordered his troops back.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers.

The mutiny marked the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than 20 years of rule.

Mr Shoigu is the first of three powerful Russian leaders whose diverging interests led to the Wagner Group occupying Rostov-on-Don to be seen since the revolt ended.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and General Staff chief Gen Valery Gerasimov have made no public statements since then. Mr Putin has not made any public appearances either.

Meanwhile, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an end to the “counter-terrorism regime” imposed on the Russian capital on Saturday, during which troops with machine guns patrolled the streets and tore up roads leading into the city.

It is unclear what would ultimately happen to Mr Prigozhin and his forces. Few details of the deal were released either by the Kremlin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered it.

Mr Prigozhin’s whereabouts have been unclear since he drove out of Rostov-on-Don in an SUV on Saturday.

Before starting the revolt, Mr Prigozhin had blasted Mr Shoigu and Gen Gerasimov with expletive-ridden insults for months, attacking them for failing to provide his troops with enough ammunition during the battle for Bakhmut, the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

Mr Putin stood back from the rift, and Mr Shoigu and Gen Gerasimov remained silent, possibly reflecting uncertainty about Mr Putin’s support. Observers said that by failing to end the feud, Mr Putin had encouraged Mr Prigozhin to dramatically up the stakes.

Asked by reporters on Saturday whether Mr Putin still trusts Mr Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded he was not aware of any changes in the president’s attitude.

Commenting on whether any changes in military leadership were discussed during negotiations with Mr Prigozhin, Mr Peskov responded that personnel changes were the exclusive prerogative of Mr Putin as the commander-in-chief, and so it was not a subject for discussion.

Russian media and commentators speculated that Mr Putin could replace Mr Shoigu with Alexei Dyumin, the governor of the Tula region who had previously served as a bodyguard for Mr Putin and then as deputy defence minister.

They noted that Mr Putin, who avoids making decisions under pressure, would likely wait before announcing a shake-up.

The US had intelligence that Mr Prigozhin had been building up his forces near the border with Russia for some time.

That conflicts with Mr Prigozhin’s claim that his rebellion was a response to an attack on his field camps in Ukraine on Friday by the Russian military, which he said killed a large number of his men. The defence ministry denied attacking the camps.

US representative Mike Turner, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Mr Prigozhin’s march on Moscow appeared to have been planned in advance.

“This is something that would have had to have been planned for a significant amount of time to be executed in the manner in which it was,” Mr Turner told CBS.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken described the weekend’s events as “extraordinary”, recalling that 16 months ago Mr Putin appeared poised to seize the capital of Ukraine and now he has had to defend Moscow from forces led by his one-time protege.

“I think we’ve seen more cracks emerge in the Russian facade,” Mr Blinken said on NBC’s Meet The Press.

“It is too soon to tell exactly where they go and when they get there, but certainly we have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead.”

It was not yet clear what the fissures opened by the 24-hour rebellion would mean for the war in Ukraine.

However, it resulted in some of the best forces fighting for Russia being pulled from the battlefield: the Wagner troops, who had shown their effectiveness in scoring the Kremlin’s only land victory in months, in Bakhmut, and Chechen soldiers sent to stop them on the approach to Moscow.

The Wagner forces’ largely unopposed, rapid advance also exposed vulnerabilities in Russia’s security and military forces.

The mercenary soldiers were reported to have downed several helicopters and a military communications plane. The defence ministry has not commented.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking to reporters before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, where they will discuss more support for Ukraine, said that the revolt showed that the war is “cracking Russia’s political system”.

He said: “The monster that Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him now.

“The monster is acting against his creator. The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking.”

