Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops in Ukraine as he made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his removal.

The ministry released a video showing Mr Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at headquarters in Ukraine.

The video showed Mr Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” on Friday to oust the defence minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow.

The rebellion ended on Saturday when Mr Prigozhin ordered his troops back.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers.

The mutiny marked the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than 20 years of rule.

Mr Shoigu is the first of three powerful Russian leaders whose diverging interests led to the Wagner Group occupying Rostov-on-Don to be seen since the revolt ended.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and General Staff chief Gen Valery Gerasimov have made no public statements since then. Mr Putin has not made any public appearances either.

Meanwhile, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an end to the “counter-terrorism regime” imposed on the Russian capital on Saturday, during which troops with machine guns patrolled the streets and tore up roads leading into the city.

It is unclear what would ultimately happen to Mr Prigozhin and his forces. Few details of the deal were released either by the Kremlin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who brokered it.

Mr Prigozhin’s whereabouts have been unclear since he drove out of Rostov-on-Don in an SUV on Saturday.

Before starting the revolt, Mr Prigozhin had blasted Mr Shoigu and Gen Gerasimov with expletive-ridden insults for months, attacking them for failing to provide his troops with enough ammunition during the battle for Bakhmut, the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

Mr Putin stood back from the rift, and Mr Shoigu and Gen Gerasimov remained silent, possibly reflecting uncertainty about Mr Putin’s support. Observers said that by failing to end the feud, Mr Putin had encouraged Mr Prigozhin to dramatically up the stakes.

Asked by reporters on Saturday whether Mr Putin still trusts Mr Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded he was not aware of any changes in the president’s attitude.

Commenting on whether any changes in military leadership were discussed during negotiations with Mr Prigozhin, Mr Peskov responded that personnel changes were the exclusive prerogative of Mr Putin as the commander-in-chief, and so it was not a subject for discussion.

Russian media and commentators speculated that Mr Putin could replace Mr Shoigu with Alexei Dyumin, the governor of the Tula region who had previously served as a bodyguard for Mr Putin and then as deputy defence minister.

They noted that Mr Putin, who avoids making decisions under pressure, would likely wait before announcing a shake-up.

The US had intelligence that Mr Prigozhin had been building up his forces near the border with Russia for some time.

That conflicts with Mr Prigozhin’s claim that his rebellion was a response to an attack on his field camps in Ukraine on Friday by the Russian military, which he said killed a large number of his men. The defence ministry denied attacking the camps.

US representative Mike Turner, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Mr Prigozhin’s march on Moscow appeared to have been planned in advance.

“This is something that would have had to have been planned for a significant amount of time to be executed in the manner in which it was,” Mr Turner told CBS.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken described the weekend’s events as “extraordinary”, recalling that 16 months ago Mr Putin appeared poised to seize the capital of Ukraine and now he has had to defend Moscow from forces led by his one-time protege.

“I think we’ve seen more cracks emerge in the Russian facade,” Mr Blinken said on NBC’s Meet The Press.

“It is too soon to tell exactly where they go and when they get there, but certainly we have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead.”

It was not yet clear what the fissures opened by the 24-hour rebellion would mean for the war in Ukraine.

However, it resulted in some of the best forces fighting for Russia being pulled from the battlefield: the Wagner troops, who had shown their effectiveness in scoring the Kremlin’s only land victory in months, in Bakhmut, and Chechen soldiers sent to stop them on the approach to Moscow.

The Wagner forces’ largely unopposed, rapid advance also exposed vulnerabilities in Russia’s security and military forces.

The mercenary soldiers were reported to have downed several helicopters and a military communications plane. The defence ministry has not commented.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking to reporters before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, where they will discuss more support for Ukraine, said that the revolt showed that the war is “cracking Russia’s political system”.

He said: “The monster that Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him now.

“The monster is acting against his creator. The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking.”