RTE director-general Dee Forbes resigns after presenter payments row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

RTE director-general Dee Forbes resigns after presenter payments row

By Press Association
Dee Forbes has resigned from RTE (Niall Carson/PA)
Dee Forbes has resigned from RTE (Niall Carson/PA)

Dee Forbes, the suspended director-general of RTE, has resigned from the Irish national broadcaster, saying she is “ultimately responsible” following the scandal over undisclosed payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Ms Forbes was suspended from the position last week and was already due to step down from her role next month.

In a statement, Ms Forbes said: “I regret very much the upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTE, its staff and the unease created among the public in recent days.

“As director-general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously.

“I am tendering my resignation to RTE with immediate effect.”

Her resignation follows the revelation that Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTE had previously declared.

RTE apologised last week after admitting that between 2017 and 2022 former Late Late Show host Tubridy received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

Ms Forbes said she had consistently co-operated with the processes directed towards answering questions surrounding payments to Tubridy.

On the negotiations for the controversial payments, Ms Forbes said: “I did not at any stage act contrary to any advice.

“We were motivated purely by the need to find a solution to honour the contractual obligation.

“At all times, I and the representatives of RTE acted in good faith. I fully accept and acknowledge responsibility for my part in these events as director-general.

She later added: “I want to reiterate that I have engaged fully with the board during this process.

“However, the board has not treated me with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person.

Ryan Tubridy
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy is at the centre of the row (PA/Damien Eagers)

“All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone.

“I care very deeply about RTE, the people who work for it, the public it serves, its mission, values, its unique position as a public service broadcaster and its reputation.

“I will continue to do so as RTE moves forward under the new director-general.”

A Government review of the RTE funding model has been ongoing but a final decision on the outcome has been paused pending the completion of an external review of governance and culture at the broadcaster, which was ordered at the weekend.

On Saturday, a senior executive emailed staff at RTE to apologise and inform them that new contracts have been paused pending the implementation of further oversight measures.

Following further weekend media scrutiny, in particular over its financial arrangements with advertising partners, RTE issued a statement on Sunday insisting it was legally compliant in respect of how it operates commission and volume discounts with media ad buying agencies.

Ireland’s media minister Catherine Martin announced the external review on Saturday after meeting the chairwoman of the RTE board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, in Dublin.

RTE pay revelations
Minister Catherine Martin met RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Ms Martin warned that the scale of the issues facing RTE was verging on an “existential crisis” and a “root and branch” review was required.

Executives from the broadcaster have been invited to appear before two separate parliamentary committees in Dublin in the week ahead.

On Friday, Tubridy “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings.

He said he would not be presenting his daily radio show on RTE Radio One this week.

On Saturday, interim deputy director general at RTE Adrian Lynch apologised to staff at the broadcaster.

More from Press and Journal

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams prior to a friendly against Crystal Palace National Stadium, Singapore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with summer swoop for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams
Lloyd Irvine has been reported missing. Image: Police.
Missing 6ft 3in man, 37, last seen in Elgin on Saturday
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The incident happened on Auldearn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV
Charlie Gilmour, who joined Inverness this month, was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season. Image: SNS Group
Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle
The case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during 'difficulties'
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres
Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023
Land reform: 'Those who own most today must own less tomorrow', says former government…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera
Scotland's rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Peter Peacock: So few own so much Scottish land - when will government be…