Greece’s conservative New Democracy party celebrates landslide election victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Greece’s conservative New Democracy party celebrates landslide election victory

By Press Association
Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy party has won a landslide victory in the country’s second election in five weeks (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy party has won a landslide victory in the country’s second election in five weeks (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Greece’s conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to speed up reforms following his landslide election victory.

The country’s second election in five weeks on Sunday granted the Prime Minister a comfortable parliamentary majority to form a government for a second four-year term.

Jubilant supporters gathered outside party headquarters in Athens as near-complete results showed Mr Mitsotakis’s party has won just over 40.5% of the vote, crushing his main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, which was struggling to reach 18% – two percentage points lower than the last elections in May.

“With today’s electoral result, Greece opens a new, historic chapter in its course,” Mr Mitsotakis said in a televised statement.

Greece Elections
Supporters of New Democracy celebrate outside the headquarters of the party in Athens (AP)

Voters, he said, “gave us a strong mandate to move faster on the course of the big changes our country needs”.

The Prime Minister added: “In a loud and mature way they have permanently closed a traumatic cycle of lies and toxicity that held the country back and divided society.”

His second term “can transform Greece at a dynamic pace of development which will increase salaries and reduce inequality, with better and free public health care, with a more effective and digital state and a strong country”, he added.

Sunday’s vote came just over a week after a migrant ship capsized and sank off the western coast of Greece, leaving hundreds of people dead and missing and calling into question the actions of Greek authorities and the country’s strict migration policy.

Alexis Tsipras
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras is facing an uncertain future after a crushing defeat (Pool via AP)

But the disaster, one of the worst in the Mediterranean in recent years, did not affect the election, with domestic economic issues at the forefront of voters’ minds.

Mr Mitsotakis’ party was projected to win 158 of Parliament’s 300 seats, thanks to a change in the electoral law that grants the winning party bonus seats.

The previous election in May, conducted under a proportional representation system, left him five seats short of a majority despite winning nearly 41% of the vote, and he had decided to seek a stronger mandate in a second election rather than to seek to form a coalition government with a smaller party.

Voter turnout, however, was low on Sunday, at just under 53% of eligible voters, compared to just over 61% in the May vote.

In all, eight parties were surpassing the 3% threshold to enter Parliament, including an ultra-religious party and a far-right party backed by a jailed former legislator from the Nazi-inspired, and now outlawed, Golden Dawn party.

Mr Mitsotakis, 55, campaigned on a platform of securing economic growth and political stability as Greece gradually recovers from a brutal financial crisis which has lasted almost a decade.

Greek PM
Mr Mitsotakis has vowed to speed up reforms (AP)

His main rival, 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, served as prime minister from 2015 to 2019 – some of the most turbulent years of Greece’s financial crisis. His performance on Sunday leaves him fighting for his political survival.

After his poor showing in May elections, Mr Tsipras had struggled to rally his voter base, a task complicated by splinter parties formed by some of his former associates.

“The electoral results is obviously negative for us,” a subdued Mr Tsipras said in a televised statement.

“We have suffered a serious electoral defeat. But I believe that the electoral result is mainly negative for society and for democracy,” he added, pointing to the three small right-wing parties winning enough votes to make it into Parliament.

It would be up to the party members, he said, to decide on his fate, and the course the party itself must now take.

More from Press and Journal

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams prior to a friendly against Crystal Palace National Stadium, Singapore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with summer swoop for Liverpool defender Rhys Williams
Lloyd Irvine has been reported missing. Image: Police.
Missing 6ft 3in man, 37, last seen in Elgin on Saturday
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The incident happened on Auldearn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV
Charlie Gilmour, who joined Inverness this month, was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season. Image: SNS Group
Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle
The case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during 'difficulties'
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres
Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023
Land reform: 'Those who own most today must own less tomorrow', says former government…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera
Scotland's rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Peter Peacock: So few own so much Scottish land - when will government be…