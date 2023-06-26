North Koreans marks war anniversary with anti-US rallies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Koreans marks war anniversary with anti-US rallies

By Press Association
A demonstration in Pyongyang after a mass rally to mark what North Korea calls ‘the day of struggle against US imperialism’ at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang (AP)
Tens of thousands of North Koreans have marched in anti-US rallies over the weekend, pledging “merciless” revenge against “US imperialists”, as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

More than 120,000 people participated in Sunday’s mass rallies in the nation’s capital, Pyongyang, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

While the 1950-53 conflict was triggered by a North Korean surprise attack, the demonstrators mobilised in Pyongyang promoted their government’s version of events and accused the United States of provoking the war and leaving Koreans with “wounds … that can never be healed”.

The poster reads “Tens of millions of people pledge to defy death for defending country!” (AP)

Meanwhile in South Korea, a North Korean defector-turned-activist said he flew balloons carrying some 200,000 anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and Covid-19 medical supplies across the border on Sunday night, continuing a campaign that has often triggered angry responses from the North.

Photos sent by Park Sang-hak showed a placard with a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a message that highlighted how his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, was responsible for starting the Korean War. The North has not commented on Mr Park’s latest ballooning stunt.

North Korea is extremely sensitive about any outside attempt to undermine Mr Kim’s leadership and weaken his absolute control over the country’s 26 million people.

North Koreans also celebrated the country’s nuclear programme (AP)

At the rallies on Sunday, North Koreans also expressed pride in Mr Kim’s expanding nuclear weapons and missile programmes, insisting their country now has the “strongest absolute weapon to punish the US imperialists and the war deterrence for self-defence which no enemy dare provoke”.

Photos published by the North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a stadium packed with likely tens of thousands of people in Covid-19 masks, raising their fists in the air and holding signs that read: “Let’s eradicate US imperialist invaders”, and: “The entire US mainland is within our striking range.”

The rallies came amid heightened tensions in the region, as the pace of North Korean weapons demonstrations and the United States’ joint military exercises with South Korea have both intensified in a cycle of tit-for-tat.

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has test-fired around 100 missiles of various ranges as Kim attempts to display a dual ability to conduct nuclear strikes on both the US mainland and South Korea.

Tens of thousands took part in the rallies (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

The North is also speeding up efforts to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, following a failed first attempt in May.

There are signs that North Korea is planning a huge military parade in Pyongyang where it would likely showcase its new military hardware.

Recent commercial satellite images have shown troop and vehicle movements and the building of structures suggestive of preparations for a parade, likely for the July 27 anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement.

