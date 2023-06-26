Myanmar burns seized drugs worth £350m as illicit trade booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Myanmar burns seized drugs worth £350m as illicit trade booms

By Press Association
A police walks past while smokes and flames billow from burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony marking International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on the outskirts of Yangon (AP)
A police walks past while smokes and flames billow from burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony marking International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on the outskirts of Yangon (AP)

Authorities in Myanmar have destroyed drugs worth more than 446 million dollars (£350 million) seized from around the country to mark an annual international anti-drug trafficking day, police said.

The destruction came as UN experts warned of increases in the production of opium, heroin and methamphetamine in Myanmar, with exports threatening to expand markets in south and south-east Asia.

Myanmar has a long history of drug production linked to political and economic insecurity caused by decades of armed conflict.

The country is a major producer and exporter of methamphetamine and the world’s second-largest opium and heroin producer after Afghanistan, despite repeated attempts to promote alternative legal crops among poor farmers.

Burning drugs
Agencies have warned that production of illegal drugs is on the rise (AP)

In the country’s largest city, Yangon, a pile of seized drugs and precursor chemicals worth 207 million dollars (£162 million) was incinerated.

The destroyed drugs included opium, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, kratom, ketamine and crystal meth, also known as ice.

The burning coincided with the UN’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Authorities also destroyed drugs in the central city of Mandalay and in Taunggyi, the capital of eastern Shan state, both closer to the main drug production and distribution areas.

Last year, authorities burned a total of more than 642 million dollars’ worth (£504 million) of seized drugs.

Burning drugs
The destruction ceremony marked International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on the outskirts of Yangon (AP)

Experts have warned that violent political unrest in Myanmar following the military takeover two years ago – which is now akin to a civil war between the military government and its pro-democracy opponents – has caused an increase in drug production.

The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military’s seizure of power, with the cultivation of poppies up by a third in the past year as eradication efforts have dropped off and the faltering economy has pushed more people toward the drug trade, according to a report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime earlier this year.

Estimates of opium production were 400 metric tonnes (440 tonnes) in 2020, rising slightly in 2021, and then spiking in 2022 to an estimated 790 metric tonnes (870 tonnes), according to the report.

The UN agency has also warned of a huge increase in recent years in the production of methamphetamine, driving down prices and reaching markets through new smuggling routes.

The military government says some ethnic armed organisations that control large areas of remote territory produce illicit drugs to fund their insurgencies and do not cooperate in the country’s peace process as they do not wish to relinquish the benefits they gain from the drug trade.

Historically, some rebel ethnic groups have also used drug profits to fund their struggle for greater autonomy from the central government.

Most of the opium and heroin exported by Myanmar, along with methamphetamine, goes to other countries in south-east Asia and China.

