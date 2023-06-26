Serbia releases Kosovo police officers amid outcry over arrests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serbia releases Kosovo police officers amid outcry over arrests

By Press Association
The three Kosovo police officers captured by Serbian authorities will be set free (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)
The three Kosovo police officers captured by Serbian authorities will be set free (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

A Serbian court has ordered the release of three police officers from Kosovo who were detained earlier this month as tensions escalated between the Balkan foes and US and European Union officials demanded that they be set free.

A court in the central Serbian town of Kraljevo said it was releasing the police officers, who will be allowed to return to Kosovo.

The court said in a statement that the three were charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices, and that they will be allowed to remain free pending potential further proceedings.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti tweeted that “we confirm that the 3 kidnapped police officers have been released.

“Even though we are joyous that they get to return to their families, this abduction consists of a serious human rights violation & must be reprimanded. The Serbian aggression must be held accountable.”

The three were detained in mid-June. Serbian authorities said they had crossed into the country from Kosovo, while Kosovar officials insisted they had been kidnapped inside Kosovo and transferred to a Serbian prison.

Confiscated equipment
The confiscated equipment of the three Kosovo police officers (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

The dispute had increased tensions between the two countries that had flared into recent violent clashes in the Serb-majority north of Kosovo, stirring fears of a renewal of the 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo that left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovar Albanians.

The EU summoned the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to Brussels last week in a bid to ease the tensions.

The meeting produced no breakthrough as EU officials urged both sides to make an immediate effort to defuse the situation.

Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades, with Belgrade refusing to recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

Western efforts to resolve the crisis increased recently to avert possible instability in the Balkans as the war rages in Ukraine.

Tensions flared anew late last month, including with violent clashes, after Kosovo police seized local municipality buildings in northern Kosovo, where Serbs represent a majority, to install ethnic Albanian mayors who were elected in a local election in April after Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted the vote.

Serbia has demanded that Kosovo police and the mayors pull out from the northern region bordering Serbia and that several ethnic Serbs, who had been detained in Kosovo in the past few weeks, should be released.

Belgrade has heightened army readiness, threatening a military intervention over alleged “torture” of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

In response to Kosovo’s actions in taking over the municipal buildings, the United States cancelled the country’s participation in a US-led military exercise and halted high-level visits to Pristina.

Washington and most EU states have recognised Kosovo’s independence, while Russia and China have backed Belgrade’s claim to the territory.

Serbia lost control over Kosovo after Nato intervened in 1999 to stop the war, forcing Belgrade to end a brutal crackdown against separatist ethnic Albanians.

