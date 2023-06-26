New Zealand leader’s plane so prone to breakdowns that back-up jet is sent out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Zealand leader’s plane so prone to breakdowns that back-up jet is sent out

By Press Association
Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins (AP)
Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins (AP)

The New Zealand Prime Minister’s official plane is so prone to breaking down that officials have sent an empty back-up jet to ensure Chris Hipkins does not get stranded in China.

The ageing Boeing 757, known as Betty, is one of two such aircraft used by New Zealand’s leaders.

Officials were quick to point out they had sent the plane’s twin only as far as Manila, about 80% of the distance from Wellington to Beijing, where Mr Hipkins is leading a trade delegation.

Back in New Zealand, deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni was left to explain the situation.

“If we didn’t have a back-up plan and something did happen, and of course we hope it won’t, then not only would they be stranded in China, but the cost that that would incur — in terms of accommodation and trying to, at the last minute, organise some kind of plan to get them back — would outweigh having a back-up aircraft waiting somewhere just in case,” she said.

The twin Royal New Zealand Air Force planes that transport prime ministers are about 30 years old and are due to be replaced by 2030. Over the years, they have regularly broken down.

In 2016, then-prime minister John Key was on his way to India with a delegation when they got stuck in Australia until a back-up plane was sent from New Zealand. Mr Key was forced to cancel the Mumbai leg of his trip, a situation he described as “sub-optimal”.

Ms Sepuloni said she did not think the plane posed a physical danger to Mr Hipkins or the 80 people travelling with him.

“My understanding is there hasn’t been any event mid-air, or whilst in transit, that should cause any concern,” she said.

Political rivals were quick to jump on the situation.

David Seymour, leader of the opposition ACT party, said: “This government declared a climate emergency and says we need to deal seriously with China.

“This one gesture has made a joke of both the government’s climate emergency and its will to be taken seriously by a country that has an expanding blue-water navy in our backyard.”

Ms Sepuloni acknowledged the situation was not ideal.

“We recognise, yes, our kit needs to be updated,” she said.

“And so there’s a plan in place for doing that. We’re just not at the point where that’s happening right now.”

