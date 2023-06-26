Haruki Murakami calls for park and stadium that inspired his writing to be saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Haruki Murakami calls for park and stadium that inspired his writing to be saved

By Press Association
Ginkgo trees at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo (AP)
Ginkgo trees at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo (AP)

Author Haruki Murakami has said he is strongly opposed to the redevelopment of a historic Tokyo park district that would remove his favourite jogging path and tear down the baseball stadium where he was inspired to become a novelist.

The plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike to put skyscrapers and new stadiums in the heart of the Jingu Gaien green district has become increasingly controversial.

Followers of baseball and rugby history are opposed to it, as well as conservationists and civil groups who say the project has advanced without transparency, adequate environmental assessment or explanation to the residents.

The near-century-old ball park and a neighbouring rugby stadium used for football matches during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics would be demolished under the plan, and hundreds of trees would be removed from what has been a Tokyo park district for centuries.

Haruki Murakami
Haruki Murakami said that once something is ‘redeveloped’, it cannot be brought back (AP)

When finished, the new stadiums will be surrounded by nearly 650ft tall office buildings in a commercial complex.

Murakami said on his Sunday radio show: “I’m strongly opposed to the Jingu Gaien redevelopment plan.

“Please leave that pleasant jogging course full of greenery and the lovely Jingu Stadium as it is. Once something is destroyed, it can never be restored.”

Murakami used to sit beyond the outfield fence, stretching out with a beer to watch the game on a grassy slope.

The stadium helped inspire the Kafka On The Shore author to become a novelist. Murakami wrote in his 2007 memoir, What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, about the moment in the early afternoon on April 1 1978 when Yakult Swallows’ American player Dave Hilton slammed a clean double into left field.

The author recalled that “the satisfying crack when the bat met the ball resounded throughout Jingu Stadium”.

Jingu Gaien in Tokyo
Jingu Gaien in Tokyo also houses the author’s favourite running route (AP)

On his way home, he bought a fountain pen and started writing. His first novel, Hear The Wind Sing, was finished about six months later.

Murakami said Gaien’s circular jogging course, which is just over one kilometre long and has a mark at every 100 metres, is his favourite running spot.

During the radio show, he described “my secret, nice memory” of regularly passing another runner in the opposite direction, never speaking.

Earlier in the weekend, hundreds of people gathered outside the designated redevelopment area in Tokyo for a protest over the plans.

The Jingu Gaien dispute comes about two years after the Tokyo Olympics, which involved several newly constructed stadiums and have since been sullied by bribery scandals.

Ms Koike said the metropolitan government has appropriately handled the environmental assessment and has urged the companies involved to share information with the public on the redevelopment.

The project will take 13 years to complete, but minor construction has already begun.

The first court hearing on a lawsuit to suspend the work will be held later this week.

