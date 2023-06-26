Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen Nato flank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen Nato flank

By Press Association
German defence minister Boris Pistorius made the announcement in the Lithuanian capital (AP)
German defence minister Boris Pistorius made the announcement in the Lithuanian capital (AP)

Germany is willing to send around 4,000 troops to Lithuania on a permanent basis to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank, German defence minister Boris Pistorius has said.

During a visit to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, Mr Pistorius said: “Germany is prepared to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania.”

He said infrastructure and facilities will need to be created to accommodate the soldiers and their families.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year, the German government pledged last June to have a combat brigade ready to defend Lithuania in the event of an attack, German news agency dpa reported.

Boris Pistorius
Mr Pistorius cited history within Nato as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine as being behind the decision (AP)

Until now, however, there have been differences over whether the soldiers should be permanently stationed in Lithuania or only sent there temporarily for exercises.

The Lithuanian government has demanded a permanent presence, which the German government was very reluctant to provide for a long time.

Mr Pistorius explained the German government’s decision to offer the brigade to Lithuania was not only because of Russia’s war on Ukraine, but also because of Germany’s own history, saying that until the end of the Cold War, Germany was the country on Nato’s eastern flank.

“We were the ones who could always rely on our Nato partners to stand by us in an emergency and to stand up and fight with us for our freedom and security in Germany,” he said.

Now, Poland and the Baltic countries are particularly exposed, he said.

Lithuanian and German troops
Soldiers pose for a photo after the Lithuanian-German military exercise Griffin Storm 2023 (AP)

“We as the Federal Republic of Germany explicitly acknowledge our responsibility and our obligation as a Nato member state, as the largest economy in Europe, to stand up for the protection of the eastern flank,” Mr Pistorius said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda welcomed the announcement, and said his country wants to build up the needed infrastructure by 2026.

“We have a strong political willingness in Lithuania to find the necessary financial resources to be able to finance the infrastructural needs,” Mr Nauseda said after meeting Mr Pistorius and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr Stoltenberg also welcomed Germany’s announcement and praised the country for its leadership and dedication to helping support the organisation’s collective defence strategy.

Germany’s military, the Bundeswehr, has already been present in Lithuania, which borders Russia and Belarus, for six years with several hundred soldiers.

There, Germany leads a Nato battlegroup with currently about 1,600 soldiers, including about 780 from the Bundeswehr, dpa reported.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to this unit when the new German brigade is stationed in Lithuania.

