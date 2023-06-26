Tornado and strong winds kill three and knock out power in multiple US states

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tornado and strong winds kill three and knock out power in multiple US states

By Press Association
(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

A tornado has struck an Indiana home, killing one occupant and injuring another while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell on to a house as severe weather rumbled through a number of states.

The tornado that struck the home on Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, WXIN-TV reported. A tornado also touched down on Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least 75 homes, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials in Arkansas said two people were killed and a third injured on Sunday night in the central community of Carlisle when a tree fell on to a home, KTHV-TV reported.

Severe Weather Indiana
Workers survey downed trees in Greenwood, Indiana (Jenna Watson/Indianapolis Star/AP)

In Indiana, Martin County Emergency Management Agency director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury, according to WXIN, which reported the home was in a rural area where multiple trees were brought down by high winds.

The town of Shoals, the Martin County seat, is about 85 miles south west of Indianapolis.

A tornado also touched down on Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, causing damage in communities including Greenwood and Bargersville, officials said.

Michael Pruitt, deputy fire chief of Bargersville, told the Indianapolis Star a search and rescue operation did not find any deaths or injuries after the fire department responded to a report of a structure collapse resulting from the Johnson County tornado, which he said was on the ground for about 15 minutes.

Bargersville Fire Chief Erik Funkhouser said in a news conference that at least 75 homes suffered moderate to severe damage in a three-mile area.

Severe Weather Indiana
A family survey tornado damage in front of their home in Greenwood (Jenna Watson/Indianapolis Star/AP)

“Obviously, this is a very dangerous scene for the area,” he said. “We have power lines that are down all throughout that three-mile area.”

Mr Pruitt said affected homes could be without electricity for days.

Survey teams are set to visit Martin, Johnson, Daviess and Monroe counties on Monday to assess damage from the severe storms and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis.

In Memphis, Tennessee, a utility company reported about 120,000 homes and business were left without power on Sunday as storms carrying strong winds knocked down trees and caused other damage.

Detroit-based DTE Energy reported that about 75,700 of its customers in south-eastern Michigan were without power. Jackson-based Consumers Energy reported outages in south-western Michigan.

Michigan Indiana Power reported on Sunday evening that about 4,000 of its customers in south-western Michigan and northern Indiana lost electricity due to the storms. More than 2,000 outages were reported in Benton Harbour, Michigan.

