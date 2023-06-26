‘Cowardly attack’ of Ukrainian actor near Dublin theatre condemned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cowardly attack’ of Ukrainian actor near Dublin theatre condemned

By Press Association
Ireland’s national theatre and culture minister have condemned an attack on a Ukrainian actor in Dublin at the weekend.

Gardai said they are investigating a report of an assault of a man aged in his 20s on Eden Quay on Saturday.

Actor Oleksandr Hrekov had travelled to Dublin to perform in a Kyiv theatre company’s production of Brian Friel’s Translations.

After the final performance on Saturday, he was attacked near the Abbey in what has been called an “unprovoked, random act of mindless violence”.

Mr Hrekov was brought to the Mater Hospital with “serious” injuries that required stitches; a spokeswoman for the Abbey Theatre said he is “recovering well”.

No arrests have been made, gardai said.

Culture minister Catherine Martin has condemned the “cowardly attack”, along with other Irish politicians.

She said that the production of Translations was “an expression of the solidarity of the Irish people with the people of Ukraine”.

“I hope Oleksandr makes a full recovery and returns to his craft as soon as possible,” she said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the Abbey said: “We were honoured to welcome and work with our Ukrainian colleagues from the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre over the last ten days, showing their production of Brian Friel’s Translations to sold out houses at the Abbey Theatre.

“They are a group of incredible and resilient artists – using their art as an act of resistance to speak to their lived experience in a powerful and deeply moving way.

“A 27-strong theatre company travelled from Kyiv to perform the canonical Irish text, which illuminates the determination of a people to persist and ensure their culture endures in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Unfortunately, one of the cast was attacked near the Abbey on Saturday evening, after the final performance.

“This was an unprovoked, random act of mindless violence, that left the cast member needing stitches and treatment in hospital.

“Both the Abbey Theatre and the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre condemn this behaviour and stand together against bullying and violence of this nature.

“The cast member is recovering well and began the journey home to Kyiv with the rest of the company yesterday.”

The spokeswoman added: “This incident will not overshadow the joyful and important collaboration between our two theatre companies.

“This is only the beginning of the Abbey Theatre’s artistic relationship with our friends at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre.”

