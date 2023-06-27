Judge to decide if Trump’s New York criminal case should move to federal court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Judge to decide if Trump’s New York criminal case should move to federal court

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his legal team in a Manhattan court in April (Seth Wenig, AP)
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his legal team in a Manhattan court in April (Seth Wenig, AP)

A US judge is to hear arguments in former US president Donald Trump’s attempt to move his criminal case in New York out of the state court to a federal court where he could try to get the case dismissed.

Judge Alvin K Hellerstein will listen to the arguments on Tuesday, although he is not expected to immediately rule.

Mr Trump’s lawyers sought to move the case to Manhattan federal court in April after he pleaded not guilty to charges that he falsified his company’s business records to hide hush money payouts aimed at burying allegations of extra-marital sexual encounters.

While requests to move criminal cases from state to federal court are rarely granted, the prosecution of Mr Trump is unprecedented.

His lawyers that while related to his private company’s records, the charges involve things he did while he was president.

Supreme Court Trump Hotel Lawsuit
A view of the Trump International Hotel in Washington (Julio Cortez, AP)

US law allows criminal prosecutions to be removed from state court if they involve actions taken by federal government officials as part of their official duties.

Mr Trump is alleged to have falsified records to cover up payments made in 2017 to his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to compensate him for orchestrating payouts in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He has denied having had affairs with either woman.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have said the payments to Mr Cohen were legitimate legal expenses and not part of any cover-up.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which brought the case, has argued nothing about the pay-offs to either Mr Cohen or the women involved Mr Trump’s official duties as president.

Election 2024 Trump
Former President Donald Trump at the  Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner(Al Goldis, AP)

If a judge agrees to move the case to federal court, Mr Trump’s lawyers could try to get the case dismissed on the grounds that federal officials are immune from criminal prosecution over actions they take as part of their official job duties.

Moving the case to federal court would also mean jurors would potentially be drawn not only from Manhattan, where Mr Trump is wildly unpopular, but also a handful of suburban counties north of the city where he has more political support.

In state court, a criminal trial was set for March 25 in the thick of the primary season before next year’s November presidential election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pursued the case after Mr Trump left office. He is the first former president charged with a crime.

More from Press and Journal

Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,00 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump
Glamping pods in John O'Groats feature in this week's update. Image: James McColl/DC Thomson/Chris Donnan
Coffee and cake trailer off the table after council warning, glamping pods on the…
Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Scottish football mourns the loss of a giant of the game in…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Scott Begbie: 'Hold your nerve' is the latest meaningless phrase from a PM with…
Golden Shears World Champion Gwion Evans from Wales.
A day to remember at the Golden Shears World Championships