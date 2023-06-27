New parental supervision and privacy features added to Meta platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

New parental supervision and privacy features added to Meta platforms

By Press Association
The logo of social networking site Facebook is displayed on a laptop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The logo of social networking site Facebook is displayed on a laptop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta is adding some new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms as social media companies face increasing scrutiny over their effects on teen mental health.

But many of the features require minors, and their parents, to opt in, raising questions about how effective the measures are.

Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they have blocked someone, encouraging them to let their parents “supervise” their account.

The idea is to grab kids’ attention when they might be more open to parental guidance.

If a teen opts in, the system will let parents set time limits, see who their kid follows or is followed by, and allows them to track how much time the minor spends on Instagram.

It does not let parents see message content.

Instagram launched parental supervision tools last year to help families navigate the platform and find resources and guidance.

A sticking point in the process is that kids need to sign up if they want parents to supervise their accounts.

It is not clear how many teen users have opted in and Meta has not disclosed any numbers.

Such supervision allows parents to see how many friends their child has in common with accounts the child follows or is followed by.

So if the child is followed by someone none of their friends follow, it could raise a red flag that the teen does not know the person in real life.

This, Meta says, “will help parents understand how well their teen knows these accounts, and help prompt offline conversations about those connections”.

Meta is also adding parental supervision tools already available on Instagram and on virtual reality product to Messenger.

The opt-in feature lets parents see how much time their child spends on the messaging service and information such as their contact lists and privacy settings, but not who they are chatting with, for instance.

Such features can be useful for families in which parents are already involved in their child’s online life and activities.

Parents would have to opt in (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Parents would have to opt in (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Experts say that is not the reality for many people.

Last month, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that there is not enough evidence to show that social media is safe for children and teens and called on tech companies to take “immediate action to protect kids now”.

Mr Murthy said that while he recognizes social media companies have taken some steps to make their platforms safer, those actions are not enough.

For instance, while kids under 13 are technically banned from social media, many younger children access Instagram, TikTok and other apps by lying about their age, either with or without their parents’ permission.

Mr Murthy also said it’s unfair to expect parents to manage what their children do with rapidly evolving technology that “fundamentally changes how their kids think about themselves, how they build friendships, how they experience the world — and technology, by the way, that prior generations never had to manage”.

“We’re putting all of that on the shoulders of parents, which is just simply not fair,” Mr Murthy said.

Also beginning Tuesday, Meta will encourage, but not force, children to take a break from Facebook, just as it already does on Instagram.

After 20 minutes, teenage users will get a notice to take time away from the app.

If they want to keep scrolling, they can just close the notification.

TikTok also recently introduced a 60-minute time limit for users under 18, but they can bypass it by entering a passcode, set either by the teens themselves, or if the child is under 13, by their parent.

“What we are focused on is kind of a suite of tools to support parents and teens on how they how can they can best engage in safe and appropriate experiences online,” said Diana Williams, who oversees product changes for youth and families at Meta.

“We’re also trying to build tools that teens can use themselves to learn how to manage and recognise how they’re spending their time.

“So things like ‘take a break’ and ‘quiet mode’ in the evenings.”

More from Press and Journal

Police remain at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13072249ad) Rhys Williams of Blackpool crosses the ball; Bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Staffordshire, England; EFL Championship football, Stoke City versus Blackpool. Stoke City v Blackpool, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, UK - 06 Aug 2022
Aberdeen leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042838 Story by Ellie Milne Ashgrove Court, Aberdeen Scottish Fire and Rescue Service training at Ashgrove Court, Aberdeen Pictured is the training session Tuesday 9th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fire crews called to blaze at Highland farm
Jack Whitehall will be coming to Aberdeen in October. Image: Andrew Cooper.
Jack Whitehall brings his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen as extra dates announced
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. NZTC Picture shows; NZTC chairman Peter Mather. -. Supplied by NZTC Date; Unknown
Ex-BP boss appointed chairman at Net Zero Technology Centre
Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,000 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street