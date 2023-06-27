Agencies face claims they ignored intelligence ahead of storming of US Capitol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Agencies face claims they ignored intelligence ahead of storming of US Capitol

By Press Association
Rioters supporting then president Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on January 6 2021 (Julio Cortez/AP)
Rioters supporting then president Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on January 6 2021 (Julio Cortez/AP)

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” ahead of the January 6 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to the chairman of a Senate panel that on Tuesday is releasing a new report on the intelligence failures ahead of the insurrection.

The report details how the agencies failed to recognize and warn of the potential for violence as some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters openly planned the siege in messages and forums online.

Among the multitude of intelligence that was overlooked was a December 2020 tip to the FBI that members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys planned to be in Washington, DC, for the certification of Joe Biden’s victory and their “plan is to literally kill people”, the report said.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said the agencies were also aware of many social media posts that foreshadowed violence, some calling on Mr Trump’s supporters to “come armed” and storm the Capitol, kill politicians or “burn the place to the ground.”

Michigan Senator Gary Peters, the Democratic chairman of the Homeland panel, said the breakdown was “largely a failure of imagination to see threats that the Capitol could be breached as credible”, echoing the findings of the September 11 commission about intelligence failures ahead of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Former president Donald Trump (Al Goldis/AP)
Former president Donald Trump (Al Goldis/AP)

The report by the panel’s majority staff says the intelligence community has not entirely recalibrated to focus on the threats of domestic, rather than international, terrorism.

And government intelligence leaders failed to sound the alarm “in part because they could not conceive that the US Capitol Building would be overrun by rioters”.

Still, Mr Peters said, the reasons for dismissing what he called a “massive” amount of intelligence “defies an easy explanation”.

While several other reports have examined the intelligence failures around January 6, including a bipartisan 2021 Senate report, the House January 6 committee last year and several separate internal assessments by the Capitol Police and other government agencies, the latest investigation is the first congressional report to focus solely on the actions of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

In the wake of the attack, Mr Peters said the committee interviewed officials at both agencies and found what was “pretty constant finger pointing” at each other.

“Everybody should be accountable because everybody failed,” Mr Peters said.

Using emails and interviews collected by the Senate committee and others, including from the House January 6 panel, the report lays out in detail the intelligence the agencies received in the weeks ahead of the attack.

There was not a failure to obtain evidence, the report says, but the agencies “failed to fully and accurately assess the severity of the threat identified by that intelligence, and formally disseminate guidance to their law enforcement partners”.

The US Capitol (J David Ake/AP)
The US Capitol (J David Ake/AP)

As Mr Trump, a Republican, falsely claimed he had won the 2020 election and tried to overturn his election defeat, telling his supporters to “fight like hell ” in a speech in front of the White House that day, thousands of them marched to the Capitol.

More than 2,000 rioters overran law enforcement, assaulted police officers, and caused more than 2.7 billion US dollars in damage to the Capitol, according to a US Government Accountability Office report earlier this year.

Breaking through windows and doors, the rioters sent politicians running for their lives and temporarily interrupted the certification of the election victory by Biden, a Democrat.

Even as the attack was happening, the new report found, the FBI and Homeland Security downplayed the threat.

As the Capitol Police struggled to clear the building, Homeland Security “was still struggling to assess the credibility of threats against the Capitol and to report out its intelligence”.

And at a 10am briefing as protesters gathered at Mr Trump’s speech and near the Capitol were “wearing ballistic helmets, body armour, carrying radio equipment and military grade backpacks”, the FBI briefed that there were “no credible threats at this time”.

The lack of sufficient warnings meant that law enforcement were not adequately prepared and there was not a hardened perimeter established around the Capitol, as there is during events like the annual State of the Union address.

More from Press and Journal

Country Bumpkins Nursery faced difficulties in the build-up to its closure. Image: Google Maps
Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.
TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns
Prince William talking to people viewed between the heads of two people from behind.
Prince William in Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness
Finn Mackie jumped out of a first-floor window to avoid police. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Carla Robb was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face as he drove to escape attackers
Willie Miller (l) and Craig Brown (r) at a charity event. Image: Colin Rennie Press and Journal.
Willie Miller: Craig Brown turned around struggling Aberdeen's fortunes as manager
Jamie Aarons at the peak of a munro holding a glass of champagne surrounded by supporters.
Ultra-runner sets amazing new Munros record by conquering all peaks in just 31 days
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until at least 2025. Image: Ross County FC
Alex Samuel provides latest boost for Ross County as striker signs two-year deal
Police remain at Marischal Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13072249ad) Rhys Williams of Blackpool crosses the ball; Bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Staffordshire, England; EFL Championship football, Stoke City versus Blackpool. Stoke City v Blackpool, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, UK - 06 Aug 2022
Aberdeen leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan