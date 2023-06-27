Public trust shaken by RTE revelations, says Irish premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public trust shaken by RTE revelations, says Irish premier

By Press Association
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the vast majority of staff at RTE knew nothing about the misreported payment issue (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the vast majority of staff at RTE knew nothing about the misreported payment issue (Niall Carson/PA)

The revelations around misreported pay at RTE has shaken public trust in Ireland’s national broadcaster, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar said wrongdoing at the broadcaster must stop as he answered questions in the Dail parliament about the scandal involving the underreporting of the salary paid to its star broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

“The revelations from RTE last week are deeply unsettling and they have shaken public trust in what is an important institution,” Mr Varadkar said.

RTE staff protest at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook, Dublin
RTE staff protested at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“We want to see trust restored quickly, because we do need a strong public service broadcaster for our state.”

Mr Varadkar said the vast majority of staff at RTE knew nothing about the misreported payment issue and he said, as far as he knew, it only related to one presenter.

The Taoiseach also said former director general Dee Forbes should go before the two parliamentary committees investigating the issue.

Ms Forbes, who resigned on Monday, has said she will not be attending this week’s hearings of the committees due to ill health.

Sinn Fein Ard Fheis
Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said the truth for RTE should be ‘non-negotiable’ (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Varadkar said RTE must give “full and open” answers, insisting the public and staff at the broadcaster “deserve nothing less”.

“RTE, in very many ways, plays a very important role in our society, from Irish-language broadcasting to children’s programmes, to drama, sports to good-quality news, documentaries, election coverage, important public information, for example during the pandemic, and we need to be cognisant of that,” he said.

“If things were done that were wrong, and I believe things that were done were wrong, that needs to stop, it needs to change and people need to be held to account. The institution needs to be restored and to survive.”

During exchanges at Leaders’ Questions in the Dail, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said the truth for RTE should be “non-negotiable”.

Social Democrats leadership
Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said the revelations were a ‘bombshell’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The hidden payments scandal uncovered at RTE is shocking,” he said.

“And trust must be at the very heart of our public broadcaster. In order for the public to have confidence in the information that RTE shares, the truth should be fundamental and it should be non-negotiable.

“Yet that trust now lies in tatters. The revelations recently are an example of a cosy consensus and insider culture that has existed in this state for far too long.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns described the revelations as a “bombshell”.

“Whatever way you want to spin it this was a deliberate ploy expressly designed to mask the real income of the top earner,” she said.

While on Tuesday the Dail heard several calls for Ms Forbes to attend the committee hearings, independent TD Mattie McGrath went further, demanding a Garda investigation and calling for the former director general to be “arrested and charged”.

