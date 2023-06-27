Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Belarus, confirms country’s president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Belarus, confirms country’s president

By Press Association
Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Belarus, the country’s president has said (AP Photo)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the private army of inmate recruits and other mercenaries that has fought some of the deadliest battles in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is in Belarus after his abortive armed rebellion against the Kremlin, Belarus’s president said on Tuesday.

The exile to Belarus of the 62-year-old owner of the Wagner Group was part of the deal that ended the short-lived mutiny in Russia. He and some of his troops would be welcome to stay “for some time” at their own expense, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

The Russian defence ministry said preparations are under way for Wagner to hand over its heavy weapons to the Russian military.

Mr Prigozhin had said his troops were preparing to turn over their weapons ahead of a July 1 deadline for them to sign contracts to serve under the Russian military’s command.

Belarus Lukashenko
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has said the Wagner mercenary boss is in his country (Belarusian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Russian authorities also said on Tuesday that they have closed a criminal investigation into the uprising and are pressing no charges against Mr Prigozhin or his troops after the negotiated deal.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its investigation found that those involved in the mutiny, which lasted less than 24 hours, “ceased activities directed at committing the crime”.

Still, Russian president Vladimir Putin appeared to set the stage for charges of financial wrongdoing against an affiliated organisation owned by Mr Prigozhin.

He told a military gathering that Mr Prigozhin’s Concord Group earned 80 billion rubles ($941 million) from a contract to provide the military with food, and that Wagner had received over 86 billion rubles (over $1 billion) in the past year for wages and additional items.

Russia Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“I hope that while doing so they didn’t steal anything or stole not so much,” Mr Putin said, adding that authorities would look closely at Concord’s contract.

For years, Prigozhin has had lucrative catering contracts with the Russian government. Police who searched his St Petersburg office over the weekend said they found 4 billion rubles ($48 million) in trucks outside, according to media reports confirmed by the Wagner boss. He said the money was intended to pay soldiers’ families.

Over the weekend, the Kremlin had pledged not to prosecute Mr Prigozhin and his fighters after he stopped the revolt on Saturday, even though Putin had branded them as traitors and authorities rushed to fortify Moscow’s defences as the mutineers approached the capital.

The charge of mounting an armed mutiny is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Russia Putin
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Prigozhin escaping prosecution poses a stark contrast to how the Kremlin has treated those staging anti-government protests in Russia, where many opposition figures have gotten long sentences in notoriously harsh penal colonies.

Mr Prigozhin’s specific whereabouts were not known on Tuesday.

The series of stunning events in recent days constitutes the gravest threat so far to Mr Putin’s grip on power amid the 16-month-old war in Ukraine. In addresses Monday and Tuesday, Putin has sought to project stability.

Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron hand for 29 years while relying on Russian subsidies and support, portrayed the uprising as the latest development in a clash between Mr Prigozhin and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russian Revolt Putin
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s troops were heading for Moscow before coming to a halt (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Their long-simmering personal feud has at times boiled over, and Mr Prigozhin has said the revolt aimed to unseat Mr Shoigu, not Mr Putin.

Mr Lukashenko said he put Belarus’ armed forces on a combat footing as the mutiny unfolded. He said he had urged Putin not to be hasty in his response, adding that a conflict with Wagner could have spiraled out of control.

Like Mr Putin, Mr Lukashenko portrayed the Ukraine war as an existential threat, saying: “If Russia collapses, we all will perish under the debris.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov would not disclose any details about the Kremlin’s deal with the Wagner chief. He said only that Putin had provided Mr Prigozhin with “certain guarantees”, with the aim of avoiding a “worst-case scenario”.

The mercenaries shot down at least six Russian helicopters and a military communications plane as they advanced on Moscow, killing at least a dozen airmen, according to Russian news reports.

The defence ministry did not release information about casualties.

