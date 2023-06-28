France boosts security following unrest prompted by police shooting of teenager

France’s government has announced a heightened police presence around Paris and other major cities after scattered violence erupted following the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.

The death prompted nationwide concern and triggered unrest in a number of towns.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers were injured and 40 cars were burned in overnight unrest.

The tensions focused around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where lawyers say 17-year-old Nael M was killed on Tuesday during a traffic check.

The police officer suspected of firing on him was detained and faces potential manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

Videos purported to be of the incident were “extremely shocking”, said Mr Darmanin, pledging a full investigation.

The images show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window. The car is later seen crashed into a post nearby.

Police officers try to control people on a street in Nanterre, France (Aime-Celeste Karege via AP)

“I call for calm and truth,” Mr Darmanin said.

He said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force on Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to “maintain order”.

The victim was wounded by a gunshot and died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.