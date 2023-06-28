German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after two teenage girls die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after two teenage girls die

By Press Association
(Polizeipraesidium Neubrandenburg/AP)
(Polizeipraesidium Neubrandenburg/AP)

German police have warned of a potentially lethal “Blue Punisher” variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.

Police in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died on Monday in hospital after taking one the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.

Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were also admitted to hospital after taking the drug, police said.

A 37-year-old German has been detained in connection with the girl’s death.

Authorities in the neighbouring state of Brandenburg are also investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in the town of Rathenow over the weekend after a suspected narcotics overdose.

Prosecutors say an autopsy will determine whether she, too, died after consuming the drug

“We warn against any consumption of narcotics, but especially the dangerous ‘Blue Punisher’ pill,” Neubrandenburg police said in a statement. “These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA.”

Police added that even half a pill, which is in circulation in the region, could cause a life-threatening illness.

