Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to throw out columnist’s defamation claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to throw out columnist’s defamation claims

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamation claims of a New York columnist have been rejected by a federal judge (Al Goldis/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamation claims of a New York columnist have been rejected by a federal judge (Al Goldis/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamation claims of a New York columnist have been rejected by a federal judge.

The writer, E. Jean Carroll, can continue to press claims that Mr Trump owes her at least 10 million US dollars (£7.93 million) in damages for comments he made before and after she won a five million dollar (£3.96 million) sexual abuse and defamation verdict against him last month, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in a written opinion.

Mr Trump tried to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds he is entitled to absolute presidential immunity, his statements were not defamatory and his statements were opinion protected by free speech rights.

Mr Kaplan said Mr Trump surrendered absolute presidential immunity as a defence by failing to assert it years ago when the lawsuit was filed.

E. Jean Carroll arriving at Manhattan federal court in May
E. Jean Carroll arriving at Manhattan federal court in May (John Minchillo/AP)

The lawsuit was delayed until recently as appeals courts considered legal issues surrounding it.

Mr Trump countersued Ms Carroll this week, claiming she has libelled him by continuing to insist he raped her even after a jury found otherwise.

After a jury returned its verdict last month in Manhattan federal court, Mr Trump made comments on a CNN town hall that prompted Ms Carroll to assert new defamation claims in a 2020 defamation lawsuit.

The jury award resulted from a sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit filed last November after New York state temporarily enacted a law allowing sexual assault victims to sue for damages resulting from attacks that occurred even decades earlier.

Mr Trump’s claims in the CNN broadcast mirrored statements he made while president in 2019 when Ms Carroll published a memoir in which she claimed he raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store in spring 1996.

Within hours of excerpts from the book being published in a magazine, Mr Trump denied a rape occurred or that he ever knew Ms Carroll.

Donald Trump
Mr Trump has countersued Ms Carroll, claiming she libelled him (Steven Senne/AP)

“Mr Trump did not merely deny Ms Carroll’s accusation of sexual assault,” Mr Kaplan wrote.

“Instead, he accused Ms Carroll of lying about him sexually assaulting her in order to increase sales of her book, gain publicity and/or carry out a political agenda.”

The judge said the main purpose of presidential immunity is to avoid diverting the president from public duties, but it was not a “get-out-of-damages-liability-free card that permits the president to say or do anything he or she desires even if that conduct is disconnected entirely from an official function”.

Mr Kaplan said he took into consideration that Ms Carroll is now 79 years old and has pursued claims against Mr Trump for three-and-a-half years.

“There is no basis to risk prolonging the resolution of this litigation further by permitting Mr Trump to raise his absolute immunity defence now at the 11th hour when he could have done so years ago,” he said.

In rejecting claims that Ms Carroll’s lawsuit was about protected speech, Mr Kaplan explained how libel and slander are handled in the courts and why Mr Trump’s statements could be construed to fit the legal definition for defamation, including that a jury had already found it so.

Mr Trump’s lawyers did not immediately comment.

Robbie Kaplan, who represents Ms Carroll and is unrelated to the judge, said in a statement the judge’s ruling “confirms that once again, Donald Trump’s supposed defences to E. Jean Carroll’s defamation claims don’t work”.

She added: “Today’s decision removes one more impediment to the January 15 trial on E Jean’s defamation damages in this case.”

More from Press and Journal

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24
Cove Rangers' badge pictured at their home ground Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service
Former US president Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamation claims of a New York columnist have been rejected by a federal judge (Al Goldis/AP)
Packing smart for road trips
Former US president Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamation claims of a New York columnist have been rejected by a federal judge (Al Goldis/AP)
Sandero sticks to Dacia core values
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK
The latest push to reinvent Union Street has inspired lots of Aberdonians to get involved (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn't an old-fashioned concept - it's the way forward
John Davidson is the new CEO at NFU Scotland.
New chief at NFU Scotland
older people's champions
Highland councillors demand answers on school funding
A graphic ahead of Fraserburgh's friendly with Celtic on July 1 2023 at Bellslea. Featured is a shot from the 1970 fundraising fixture between the clubs, current Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour and other members of the squad. Graphic created by DCT Design Desk
Emotions stirred as Fraserburgh face Celtic in lifeboat fundraiser fixture