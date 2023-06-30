Europe inflation slips to 5.5% — but that will not stop central bank rate hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Europe inflation slips to 5.5% — but that will not stop central bank rate hikes

By Press Association
Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags or to stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy (Michael Probst/AP)
Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags or to stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy (Michael Probst/AP)

Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags or to stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.

The annual rate of 5.5% was down from 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro currency, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on Friday.

While that is a big drop from the peak of 10.6% in October, persistently high prices in the US, Europe and the United Kingdom pushed some of the world’s top central bankers to make clear they are going to keep raising rates and leave them there until inflation drops to their 2% goal considered best for the economy.

Consumers saw relief on energy prices, which dropped 5.6% after last year’s crisis, while food price inflation was up 11.7%, easing from 12.5% in May.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel and offers a clearer picture of longer-term price pressures, rose slightly to 5.4% from 5.3% the month before.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

The initial outbreak of inflation was fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices higher.

The global economy’s rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic also strained supplies of parts and raw materials.

Energy and wheat prices have subsided to pre-war levels and supply chain problems have eased – but inflation has kept snaking through other parts of the economy.

Companies selling services instead of goods — a huge swath of the economy including everything from office cleaning to haircuts to medical care — have raised their prices.

Hotels and airlines are charging summer travellers more and workers are pressing for pay raises to make up for their lost purchasing power.

The European Central Bank (ECB) — along with its peers around the world — has been rapidly raising interest rates, the chief medicine against inflation.

Increases in the ECB’s benchmark rate make it more expensive for people to borrow to buy homes and cars and businesses to acquire new office buildings and factory equipment.

That reduces demand, working to drop price levels.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

One obvious impact has been in housing, with prices starting to fall after a years-long rally across Europe as homebuyers avoid asking for mortgages.

Those who have to refinance their home loans are also facing the prospect of paying thousands more than they used to.

While inflation fell rapidly as the first rate hikes took hold, going the last mile to 2% may take longer and be more difficult, central bankers say.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said this week that inflation is turning out to be more persistent than hoped.

At the bank’s annual policy conference in Sintra, Portugal, she joined US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey in making clear that rates will go higher and stay there for as long as necessary.

The ECB has raised rates eight times in row from minus 0.5% to 3.5%.

Ms Lagarde says the bank’s rate-setting council is likely to hike at least once more at its July 27 meeting, while some members have indicated that rates could keep going up even after that.

High rates have raised concerns about their potential impact on growth, especially because the eurozone economy contracted slightly at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.

But with unemployment at a record low of 6.5%, the economy still has significant strengths.

The small dip in output in Europe was more like stagnation, Ms Lagarde said on Thursday, and the ECB’s baseline forecast “does not include a recession, but it’s part of the risk out there”.

More from Press and Journal

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang poster
Timeless classics Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and An Officer and A Gentleman coming to…
Adopted dolphin Charlie swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge. Image: WDC.
Watch: 'Urban dolphin' swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead and Elgin City fixtures for the 2023-24 season revealed
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Aberdeen to kick-off 202324 Premiership campaign at Livingston on August 5
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24
Cove Rangers' badge pictured at their home ground Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service
Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags or to stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy (Michael Probst/AP)
Packing smart for road trips
Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags or to stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy (Michael Probst/AP)
Sandero sticks to Dacia core values
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK