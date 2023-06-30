Temple elephant in Sri Lanka to return to Thailand after neglect allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Temple elephant in Sri Lanka to return to Thailand after neglect allegations

By Press Association
Asian elephant Muthu Raja in a water pond at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Asian elephant Muthu Raja in a water pond at the national zoological garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Vets are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend, after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused.

The Thai royal family gave the elephant as a gift in 2001 to Sri Lanka’s government, which in turn gave it to the temple where it was named Muthu Raja and given honoured roles in religious processions.

However, the activist group Rally for Animal Rights and Environment, or Rare, alleged it was being mistreated, including that it had a stiff leg from a long-neglected injury.

It lobbied last year for the intervention of Thai officials, who asked Kande Viharaya temple officials to allow the animal’s return to Thailand for medical treatment.

Sri Lanka Thai Elephant
A veterinary surgeon treats Muthu Raja (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

“This is not the end, but the beginning of a new life for Muthu Raja,” Rare group founder Panchali Panapitiya said.

The temple agreed to transfer the elephant last November to Sri Lanka’s National Zoological Garden, where it has been receiving treatment and preparation for the airlift to Thailand on Sunday.

Madusha Perera, a vet at the zoo, said two big abscesses the elephant was suffering from when it arrived have mostly healed. However, the zoo has not been able to fully treat the animal’s leg because of a lack of facilities, she said.

“Once he gets back to Thailand the experts there will attend to the conditions so that one day we will be able to see him walk the normal way,” Ms Perera said.

Sri Lanka Thai Elephant
The elephant is waiting to be airlifted to Thailand (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

At the zoo, Muthu Raja’s morning routine has included vet check-ups, bathing in a small pond and practising getting into the container that will carry him on the nearly six-hour flight to Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The container is cushioned and has windows for feeding. His meals will include bananas, pumpkin and sugar cane. Zoo officials have hoisted the 9ft tall, four-ton creature in trial lifts to test the container’s strength.

Muthu Raja will be sedated if necessary and two vets will monitor him during the journey. Three Thai and one Sri Lankan elephant tenders also will be on the plane.

Ms Panapitiya said her group had unsuccessfully tried to raise the issue of Muthu Raja’s neglect with the Sri Lanka government for months before turning to the Thai government, and said the failure of Sri Lankan wildlife officials to act had brought “disrepute” to the country.

Prime minister Dinesh Gunawardena told Parliament earlier this month that he expressed his regret to the Thai prime minister over the treatment of the elephant during a trip to Thailand in May.

Ms Panapitiya said her group is also pushing for the release of another elephant at the Kande Viharaya temple.

