Michael Douglas leads tributes to ‘wonderful actor’ Alan Arkin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Michael Douglas leads tributes to ‘wonderful actor’ Alan Arkin

By Press Association
Alan Arkin (Ian West/PA)
Alan Arkin (Ian West/PA)

Michael Douglas has led tributes to fellow actor Alan Arkin as an “wonderful actor” who “left an indelible mark on our industry”.

The American actor, who won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine, received Academy Award nods for The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming, The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter and Argo.

Arkin’s death at the age of 89 was announced by his family on Friday.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony released a statement through Arkin’s publicist to the PA news agency following their father’s death.

79th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
(Right-left) Winners of the acting awards Alan Arkin, Dame Helen Mirren, Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker (PA)

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they said.

“A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin recently starred in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, as the agent of a once successful actor turned teacher – played by Wall Street star Douglas.

On Instagram, Douglas wrote: “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry.

“My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

During his long career, Arkin worked with directors such as Tim Burton in fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands, Ben Affleck in historical drama Argo and Mike Nichols in satirical black comedy Catch-22.

On Twitter, John Cusack wrote: “RIP to a true deserving honest to god legendary talent.”

He starred alongside alongside Arkin in romantic comedy films Grosse Pointe Blank in 1997 and America’s Sweethearts in 2001.

Julian Assange meets John Cusack
John Cusack (Anthony Devlin/PA)

High Fidelity star Cusack also wrote: “So sad about Alan – my thoughts are with his son Adam and all his loved ones – your father spread light everywhere he went – every experience I had with him – I feel like he challenged me to be a better person just by sharing his insights into humans his wicked sense of humour, his intelligence and by his presence alone – what a guy.”

In the 2006 comedy Little Miss Sunshine, he plays the cranky father of Greg Kinnear as he sets out with the family on a road trip so they can take his daughter to a beauty pageant.

The film – also starring Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Bryan Cranston – would also take home a writing award at the Oscars following four nominations.

Also a theatre and film director, a voice actor, and musician, through his group The Tarriers, Arkin had two hits – Cindy Oh Cindy and The Banana Boat Song – in the UK singles chart.

He was then a founding member of the Second City improvisational troupe, and continued to record music, including several children’s albums, with his group The Babysitters.

Arkin directed the original 1972 Broadway version of Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys, which earned him a Tony nod and run for hundreds of performances.

His children also starred in his directional debut People Soup, which was Oscar nominated in 1969 as a short.

Arkin also starred in and directed dark comedy Little Murders about a woman introducing her boyfriend to her family who live in a crime-filled neighbourhood.

In the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman, which began in 2014, he appeared as the voice of American writer JD Salinger.

Actor Paul Reiser, who also stars in The Kominsky Method, wrote on Twitter that a “world without” Arkin is “not so great”.

He also said in the post: “Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean, who acted alongside Arkin in And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself, wrote on Twitter: “Charming, hilarious, and armed with a flawless bullshit detector, he was pure pleasure to be with.

“Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever.”

Born in New York City in 1934 to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, Arkin moved to Los Angeles when he was 11.

He studied acting at Los Angeles City College, California State University and Bennington College in Vermont, and married a fellow student, Jeremy Yaffe.

They had two sons, Adam and Matthew, before divorcing in 1961.

Arkin then married actress-writer Barbara Dana, and they had a son, Anthony.

All his children became actors, with Adam Arkin taking a starring role in Chicago Hope.

He is survived by his third wife Suzanne Newlander, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus and Abigail, and great-grandson Elliott.

More from Press and Journal

Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum
Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.Image: Facebook/ DC THomson. Picture shows; Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.. Peterhead. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/06/2023
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
CR0043618 Neil Drysdale. Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Big Interview with Albert Thomson, former police officer turned poet, who is working with Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen. Thursday 22nd June 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to…
It's champions Celtic first up for Ross County next season on August 5. Image: SNS Group
Ross County fearless for season opener at champions Celtic, says chief executive Steven Ferguson