Nicolas Jackson joins Chelsea after Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes AC Milan move

By Press Association
Nicolas Jackson has joined Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nicolas Jackson has joined Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea have announced the signing of forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

The 22-year-old joins the club on an eight-year deal after scoring 12 goals for the LaLiga side last season.

He began his career at Senegal Premier League side Casa Sports before moving to Villarreal in September 2019.

A successful season with the Spanish side saw him make 38 appearances in all competitions for the club and he was called up to represent Senegal at the World Cup.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the Chelsea website: “We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season.

“We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates.”

Jackson’s arrival came shortly after the Blues confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek had completed a permanent move to AC Milan.

The 27-year-old joins Milan on a four-year deal running until June 2027.

His departure from Chelsea comes after 19 years with the club, having joined their academy in 2004.

He made 155 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 times, and earned Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals during his time there.

An impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace also saw Loftus-Cheek selected for the England squad who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, he struggled for game time under successive managers during the second half of last season.

His move comes as part of several recent outgoings from Stamford Bridge, with N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly among those joining sides in Saudi Arabia’s Professional League.

Earlier this week, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Saudi side Al-Ahli, while Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Kai Havertz.

The PA news agency understands that Mason Mount is also set to depart after Manchester United agreed to sign the England midfielder for an initial £55million.

