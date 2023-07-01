‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya

By Press Association
A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, killing at least 51 people, police said (AP)
A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, killing at least 51 people, police said.

Friday’s smash happened at a spot known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 125 miles northwest of the capital Nairobi.

Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies but more people are believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera said.

Some 32 people were hurt and admitted to hospital, the Kenya Red Cross Society said as it appealed for people to give blood.

People stand near the wreckage
People stand near the wreckage (PA)

Downpours interrupted rescue efforts and people were still stuck in wrecked vehicles, it added.

Transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government will move markets away from the roads to prevent future accidents.

President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families, describing the accident as “distressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious”.

Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major road and hit several vehicles before running into pedestrians and traders.

Witnesses shared photographs of the vehicles mangled beyond recognition.

Wreckage on the ground
Wreckage on the ground (AP)

Police said on Friday that rescue operations would continue into the night.

The Kenyan Red Cross Society has set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones still missing and is providing psychological support to those affected.

