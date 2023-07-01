Dutch king apologises over country’s role in slavery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Dutch king apologises over country’s role in slavery

By Press Association
Dutch king Willem-Alexander apologised for the royal house’s role in slavery (Pool/AP)
Dutch king Willem-Alexander apologised for the royal house’s role in slavery (Pool/AP)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised over his country’s role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech at an event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands.

The king’s speech followed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s apology late last year for the country’s role in the slave trade and slavery.

It is part of a wider reckoning with colonial histories in the West that have been spurred in recent years by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dutch king lays wreath
Dutch king laid a wreath at the slavery monument after his speech (Pool via AP)

In an emotional speech which was cheered by guests and onlookers, Willem-Alexander referred back to that apology as he told the crowd: “Today I stand before you. Today, as your King and as a member of the government, I make this apology myself. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and my soul.”

The king said he has commissioned a study into the exact role of the royal House of Orange-Nassau in slavery in the Netherlands.

“But today, on this day of remembrance, I ask forgiveness for the clear failure to act in the face of this crime against humanity,” he added.

Willem-Alexander’s voice appeared to break with emotion as he completed his speech before laying a wreath at the country’s national slavery monument in an Amsterdam park.

Former legislator John Leerdam told Dutch broadcaster NOS that he felt tears running down his cheeks as the king apologised. “It’s a historic moment and we have to realise that,” he said.

Netherlands Slavery
A woman wears a button in her hair referring to the year when slaves were free, ten years after a law was adopted abolishing slavery (Pool via AP)

Slavery was abolished in Suriname and the Dutch colonies in the Caribbean on July 1 1863, but most of the enslaved labourers were forced to continue working on plantations for a further 10 years.

The commemoration and speech marks the start of a year of events to mark the 150th anniversary of July 1 1873.

Research published last month showed that the king’s ancestors earned the modern-day equivalent of 545 million euro (£468 million) from slavery, including profits from shares that were effectively given to them as gifts.

When Mr Rutte apologised in December, he stopped short of offering compensation to descendants of enslaved people.

Instead, the government is establishing a 200 million euro (£172 million) fund for initiatives that tackle the legacy of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonies and to improve education about the issue.

Dutch king
Willem-Alexander asked forgiveness in a speech at the slavery monument (Pool via AP)

That is not enough for some in the Netherlands. Two groups, Black Manifesto and The Black Archives, organised a protest march before the king’s speech on Saturday under the banner: “No healing without reparations”.

Black Archives director Mitchell Esajas said: “A lot of people including myself, my group, The Black Archives, and the Black Manifesto say that (an) apology is not enough.

“An apology should be tied to a form of repair and reparatory justice or reparations.”

The Netherlands’ often brutal colonial history has come under renewed and critical scrutiny in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25 2020, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

A ground-breaking 2021 exhibition at the national museum of art and history took an unflinching look at slavery in Dutch colonies.

In the same year, a report described the Dutch involvement in slavery as a crime against humanity and linked it to what the report described as ongoing institutional racism in the Netherlands.

Netherlands Slavery event
The king called for unity (Pool via AP)

The Dutch first became involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the late 1500s and became a major trader in the mid-1600s. Eventually, the Dutch West India Company became the largest trans-Atlantic slave trader, according to Karwan Fatah-Black, an expert in Dutch colonial history and an assistant professor at Leiden University.

Authorities in the Netherlands are not alone in saying sorry for historic abuses.

In 2018, Denmark apologised to Ghana, which it colonized from the mid-17th century to the mid-19th century. King Philippe of Belgium has expressed “deepest regrets” for abuses in Congo.

In 1992, Pope John Paul II apologised for the church’s role in slavery. Americans have had emotionally charged disputes over taking down statues of slaveholders in the South.

In April, the King signalled support for research into the UK monarchy’s ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Charles and his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, have expressed their sorrow over slavery, but have not acknowledged the Crown’s connections to the trade.

During a ceremony that marked Barbados becoming a republic two years ago, the King referred to “the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history”.

English settlers used African slaves to turn the island into a wealthy sugar colony.

Willem-Alexander acknowledged that not everybody in the Netherlands supports apologies, but called for unity.

“There’s no blueprint for the process of healing, reconciliation and recovery,” he said. “Together, we are in uncharted territory. So let’s support and guide each other.”

More from Press and Journal

Members of the local pipe band marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…