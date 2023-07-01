English trio among leading pack at British Masters as Justin Rose slips back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

English trio among leading pack at British Masters as Justin Rose slips back

By Press Association
England’s Andy Sullivan celebrates making a birdie on the 18th hole in round three of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)
England’s Andy Sullivan celebrates making a birdie on the 18th hole in round three of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

England’s Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison are part of a six-way tie heading into the final round of the Betfred British Masters as tournament favourite Justin Rose battled to stay in contention.

The home trio were joined on seven under par by Holland’s Joost Luiten, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry.

Rose had been seven under following an opening 65, but carded a 73 in round two and was a shot worse on Saturday to fall three off the pace in an event he won in 2002 and hosted in 2018.

Andy Sullivan
England’s Andy Sullivan on the 18th hole during day three of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

Nuneaton-born Sullivan admitted he was “absolutely buzzing” to be in contention for a fifth DP World Tour title in front of a partisan home crowd, birdies on the 17th and 18th completing a third-round 70 in style.

“I wanted to do something like that all day to try and get it going, fortunately it came on the last,” Sullivan said after holing from 40 feet on the last.

“I was just grateful for it to hit the hole because it might actually have gone down the other ridge. I didn’t get anything going all day, very steady, very solid, and then yeah, the last couple of holes it was sweet to finish like that.

“I’m buzzing. I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m not going to lie, I’ll probably go have a little beer right now to calm down.

“It’s been so nice to see so many friendly faces out there. It’s lucky I’ve got quite a few friends on Tour and I managed to scrounge about 120 tickets so it’s fantastic to have all these people come out and watch you.

“I’m very grateful for the support they give, taking the time out of their weekend and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Wilson surged into the lead with four birdies in his first seven holes, but missed from three feet for another on the ninth and then dropped shots on the 10th and 11th before carding seven straight pars.

“It was a massive tale of two halves,” Wilson, who was part of the 2008 Ryder Cup team captained by tournament host Sir Nick Faldo, told the PA news agency.

“I was awesome on the front nine. I’m not good at bigging myself up but that was pretty good. I had a three-footer on nine to go five under for the day, missed that and then started to realise how hard it was.

“I just made a couple of errors on 10 and 11 and then it was a bit of a scramble but I did a lot of good stuff and it was so fiddly out there.

Oliver Wilson
England’s Oliver Wilson on the 18th hole during day three of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

“It’s hard to keep it on the fairways on quite a few of the doglegs and every shot out of the rough is jumping. But I’m in good shape and look forward to seeing what I can do tomorrow.”

France’s Antoine Rozner had holed a bunker shot on the eighth and birdied the ninth to join Wilson in the lead on nine under, only to dump two wedge shots into the water on the 10th and make a quadruple-bogey eight.

Rozner stumbled home in 42 but was still within four of the lead on three under, while Thorbjorn Olesen’s chances of defending his title effectively disappeared when he also made two visits to the water on the par-five third to run up a triple-bogey eight, the Dane carding a 76 to finish the day one under.

Rose was initially put down for a triple bogey of his own on the 12th when he appeared to need multiple attempts to hack his ball out of a muddy lie on the edge of a water hazard, but had actually been taking two practice swings.

“My ball was plugged inside the hazard but fortunately there was a rule officials near me and he clarified you can take practice swings,” Rose explained.

“My thinking was if I just wallop it really, really hard can I kind of take all the earth that my ball is sitting in and just move it forward the three or four yards that I need.

Justin Rose
England’s Justin Rose on the eighth hole during day three of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

“I took big heaves of a practice swing and felt like I could do it, so the third swing you saw was my attempt at the ball.”

As for his chances of victory, Rose added: “I’m in a position where there’s so many guys ahead of me on seven under that one of those guys is going to go out and play well.

“It means that it’s going to take a pretty low one from myself or the chasing pack to get it done, but maybe something along the lines of (my) round one might have a chance.”

More from Press and Journal

Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a 'beacon' of cultural knowledge as it…
American football team the Highland Stags who could not beat the Inverness seagull challenge.
American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and…
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market