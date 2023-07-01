Thousands in demonstration against Serbian TV station after mass shootings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Thousands in demonstration against Serbian TV station after mass shootings

By Press Association
People use the lights on their mobile phones during a protest in Belgrade (AP)
People use the lights on their mobile phones during a protest in Belgrade (AP)

Thousands of people in Serbia’s capital have rallied outside a pro-government TV station that protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped of its broadcasting licence after two mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation.

The protest started outside the Serbian parliament building before thousands marched toward the Pink TV building in a residential area of Belgrade that also hosts foreign embassies and residences.

The protesters booed loudly in front of the station’s offices, chanted slogans against populist leader Aleksandar Vucic and his government, and threw rolls of toilet paper at the building.

Opposition politician Radomir Lazovic said of the station: “This is a factory of evil that has been spewing poison for years.”

Pink TV HQ
The Pink TV building, draped in the colours of the Serbian flag, during a protest in Belgrade (AP)

Serbia’s populist authorities have rejected any responsibility over the May attacks.

The president’s opponents, however, say hate speech and intolerance fuelled by pro-government media and officials have helped foster violence in a society still reeling after a series of wars in the 1990s.

Protesters have called for measures to be taken against Pink TV and another commercial broadcaster, as well as pro-government tabloids, after the shootings on May 3 and 4 that left 18 people dead and 20 injured, many of them children.

The anti-government protesters also have demanded the removal of key security officials and a media monitoring body during the street demonstrations – the biggest in years against Mr Vucic and his government.

Mr Vucic, a former ultranationalist who now says he wants Serbia to join the European Union but who has faced accusations of imposing increasingly autocratic rule, has dismissed the demands.

He has accused opposition leaders behind the rallies of exploiting tragedies in order to target him.

Serbia Protest
The demonstration attracted thousands of people in the capital’s streets (AP)

The shootings in May shocked Serbia, particularly because the first one happened in a Belgrade school when a teenager used his father’s gun to open fire on his classmates.

A day later, a 20-year-old shot randomly at people in a rural area south of Belgrade.

Critics have cited Pink TV’s reality shows, with their violent scenes and appearances by crime figures and convicted war criminals as being among the reasons why the TV station should lose its national broadcasting permit.

Dozens of guards were deployed during Saturday’s protest outside the Pink TV building, which was covered in a huge Serbian flag.

Smaller protests were also held on Saturday in several towns and cities in other parts of Serbia following a blockade of the main north-south highway on Friday.

