Donald Trump draws thousands to small South Carolina city for campaign rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump draws thousands to small South Carolina city for campaign rally

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in South Carolina (Chris Carlson/AP)
Former president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in South Carolina (Chris Carlson/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump has marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Speaking to a roaring crowd on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off the Fourth of July weekend than right here on Main St, with thousands of hardworking South Carolina patriots who believe in God, family and country.”

It was not immediately clear how many people had gathered in the streets of downtown Pickens, a small city in South Carolina’s conservative Upstate of around 3,400 residents.

Law enforcement officials told some media outlets that around 15,000 people had gathered by 11am, two hours before Mr Trump’s remarks.

Election 2024 Trump
It was not immediately clear how many people had gathered in the streets of downtown Pickens for the rally (Chris Carlson/AP)

The heavily Republican area is a popular one for party hopefuls as they aim to attract support for South Carolina’s first-in-the-South presidential primary.

In recent months, other candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have all held events in the Upstate, as well as the two South Carolinians in the race: former governor Nikki Haley and senator Tim Scott.

But none drew a crowd like Mr Trump, whose appearance effectively shuttered Pickens’ quintessential southern downtown.

Contrasted with his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, which drew thousands to rallies in states across the country, Mr Trump’s 2024 effort has been markedly different.

Earlier this year, instead of addressing voters in a gymnasium or airplane hangar, Mr Trump held his first South Carolina campaign event inside the Statehouse in Columbia, rolling out his state leadership team at an invitation-only gathering in an ornate lobby between the House and Senate chambers.

In other states, the former president has focused his efforts on smaller events, including a series of speeches before state party organisations, as he works to bolster his standing with delegates and local officials.

This was only Mr Trump’s second large rally of the 2024 campaign. In March, he rallied in Waco, Texas, disparaging the prosecutors then investigating him on hush-money charges — on which he was later indicted — and predicting his vindication.

A planned outdoor rally in Iowa in May was cancelled due to tornado warnings.

The rallies are also expensive to put on, although Mr Trump has continued to bring in millions in fundraising, after both the New York indictment and also federal charges related to his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

In a broad Republican field that has continued to grow, Mr Trump’s campaign has pointed to polls showing him with a considerable lead over his rivals, despite a campaign schedule that is far less robust than many of his rivals.

He has also given frequent media interviews and appeared at many of the multi-candidate events of the primary season so far, including this past week’s Moms for Liberty gathering in Philadelphia.

More from Press and Journal

A standing Jeff Brazier hands over a £90,000 People's Postcode Lottery cheque to Craig Stephen who is also standing.
Four Bridge of Don neighbours share £180,000 in People's Postcode Lottery win
Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. They are pictured at the craft table. Image: Brian Smith Jasper Image.
Cor blimey! Sir David Jason and Jay Blades film in Cullen for BBC TV…
Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a 'beacon' of cultural knowledge as it…
American football team the Highland Stags who could not beat the Inverness seagull challenge.
American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and…
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year