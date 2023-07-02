France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

By Press Association
Young rioters clashed with police as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to be reduced compared with previous nights (Christophe Ena/AP)
Young rioters clashed with police as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to be reduced compared with previous nights (Christophe Ena/AP)

Young rioters clashed with police late on Saturday and early on Sunday and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to be reduced compared with previous nights.

Police had made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years.

The fast-spreading crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.

The 17-year-old whose death on Tuesday spawned the anger, identified only by his first name, Nahel, was buried on Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.

France Police Shooting
Police officers on motorcycles patrol on the Champs Elysees in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

As night fell over the French capital, a small crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees for a protest over Nahel’s death and police violence but met hundreds of officers with batons and shields guarding the famous avenue and its Cartier and Dior boutiques.

In a less-chic area of northern Paris, protesters set off volleys of firecrackers and set barricades alight as police responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses overnight.

Several schools, police stations, town halls and shops have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days but such a personal attack on a mayor’s home is unusual.

Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseille but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the Interior Ministry. A beefed-up police contingent arrested 55 people there.

Nationwide arrests were somewhat lower than the night before, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attributed to “the resolute action of security forces”.

Some 2,800 people have been detained overall since Nahel’s death on Tuesday.

France Police Shooting
The mass police deployment has been welcomed by some frightened residents of targeted neighbourhoods and shop owners whose stores have been ransacked (Christophe Ena/AP)

The mass police deployment has been welcomed by some frightened residents of targeted neighbourhoods and shop owners whose stores have been ransacked – but it has further frustrated those who see police behaviour as the core of France’s current crisis.

The unrest took a toll on Mr Macron’s diplomatic standing.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s office said Mr Macron phoned on Saturday to request a postponement of what would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years. Mr Macron had been scheduled to fly to Germany on Sunday.

Hundreds of French police and firefighters have been injured in the violence that erupted after the killing, though authorities have not released injury tallies of protesters.

In French Guiana, an overseas territory, a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet.

On Saturday, France’s justice minister, Eric Dupond-Moretti, warned that young people who share calls for violence on Snapchat or other apps could face legal prosecution. Mr Macron has blamed social media for fuelling violence.

The violence comes just over a year before Paris and other French cities are due to host Olympic athletes and millions of visitors for the summer Olympics, whose organisers were closely monitoring the situation as preparations for the competition continue.

At a hilltop cemetery in Nanterre, hundreds stood along the road on Saturday to pay tribute to Nahel as mourners carried his white coffin from a mosque to the burial site.

His mother, dressed in white, walked inside the cemetery amid applause and headed towards the grave. Many of the men were young and Arab or black, coming to mourn a boy who could have been them.

France Police Shooting
A man walks past a burned van in the aftermath of protests in Colombes, outside Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

This week, Nahel’s mother told France 5 television that she was angry at the officer who shot her son at a traffic stop, but not at the police in general.

“He saw a little Arab-looking kid. He wanted to take his life,” she said. Nahel’s family has roots in Algeria.

Video of the killing showed two officers at the window of the car, one with his gun pointed at the driver. As the teenager pulled forward, the officer fired once through the windscreen. The officer accused of killing Nahel was given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.

Thirteen people who did not comply with traffic stops were fatally shot by French police last year, and three this year, prompting demands for more accountability.

France also saw protests against police violence and racial injustice after George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota in the US.

The reaction to the killing was a potent reminder of the persistent poverty, discrimination and limited job prospects in neighbourhoods around France where many residents trace their roots to former French colonies – including where Nahel grew up.

“Nahel’s story is the lighter that ignited the gas. Hopeless young people were waiting for it. We lack housing and jobs, and when we have (jobs), our wages are too low,” said Samba Seck, a 39-year-old transport worker from the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.

France Police Shooting
A woman walks past the remains of a bus stop in Colombes, near Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Clichy was the birthplace of weeks of riots that shook France in 2005, prompted by the death of two teenagers electrocuted in a power substation while fleeing from police. One of the boys lived in the same housing project as Mr Seck.

New violence targeted his town this week.

As he spoke, the remains of a burned car stood beneath his apartment building, and the town hall entrance was set alight in rioting on Friday.

“Young people break everything, but we are already poor, we have nothing,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said he understands the rioters’ anger, adding that “young people are afraid to die at the hands of police”,

