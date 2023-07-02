Hunt for suspects after shooting at street party leaves two dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Hunt for suspects after shooting at street party leaves two dead

By Press Association
Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight (Baltimore Police Department via AP)
Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight (Baltimore Police Department via AP)

Gunfire erupted at a street party in Baltimore on Sunday – killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the US holiday weekend, police said.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

Baltimore police department acting commissioner Richard Worley told reporters there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place just after 12.30am at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, Mr Worley said.

Mass Shooting Baltimore
Police are hunting for the suspects after two died in a shooting in Baltimore (Baltimore Police Department via AP)

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

Elsewhere, a shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more victims in hospital after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early on Sunday morning, police there said.

All of the Baltimore victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Mr Worley said.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene.

“We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Mr Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.

Lakell Nelson, 54, said there had been several false alarms of people mistaking the sounds of fireworks for gunfire earlier in the night while she was at the block party. However, by the time she was getting to her car, the actual shooting began.

“The shots were just going on and on and on,” she said.

That’s when two young women approached her and said they’d been shot.

“I kinda didn’t believe them at first because they were walking up the street. I said, ‘Show me’, and the girl was like, ‘I was shot in my butt’,” she said. “When she turned around, I saw the hole through her shorts.”

Ms Nelson said told the women to get in the car and she sped through red lights to get to the nearest hospital.

“When I pulled up to the door of the hospital, my car was almost getting ready to be inside the hospital, because I was determined to get those babies in that hospital,” Ms Nelson said.

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it will take some time for detectives to work it.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Mr Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighbourhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at.

“We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

Hours after the shooting, a number of officers remained on the scene, working behind police tape amid densely packed two-story housing blocks.

Folding tables and plastic cups were scattered around the scene, apparently left behind when people ran from the gunshots.

The violence comes as federal prosecutors in Baltimore this week showcased their efforts to reduce violent crime in the city.

Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that is down from the same time last year.

Authorities have vowed to crack down aggressively on repeat violent offenders.

