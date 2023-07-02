Thai elephant returned home amid claims of abuse at temple in Sri Lanka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thai elephant returned home amid claims of abuse at temple in Sri Lanka

By Press Association
The elephant Sak Surin has been returned to Thailand after two decades in Sri Lanka (AP Photo/Nareerat Chaywichain)
An ailing elephant that Thailand had presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago returned to its native land for medical treatment on Sunday following allegations that the animal was badly abused while living at a Buddhist temple.

The male elephant, known in Sri Lanka as Muthu Raja, or Pearly King; and as Sak Surin, or Mighty Surin, in Thailand; was flown directly from the island nation’s capital to Chiang Mai province in northern Thailand on a Russian Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane.

A six-person team, including two veterinarians and four mahouts, or professional elephant trainers, accompanied the elephant on the flight, which took about six hours.

A special container was built to hold the 9ft tall, 4-tonne pachyderm. Several mahouts went to Sri Lanka in advance to accustom the animal to being caged so he would not panic during the trip to Thailand.

Sri Lanka Thai Elephant
Mahouts take Asian elephant Sak Surin, gifted by the Thai royal family, towards a container for transport back to Thailand (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Video footage of his arrival in Chiang Mai showed the elephant conscious and appearing calm.

Thai environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa was at the airport and said the elephant landed in perfect condition.

He said earlier that Thailand spent at least 19 million baht (£420,000) for the animal’s repatriation.

The pachyderm could be heard trumpeting from inside the container that was loaded onto a truck’s flatbed trailer to transport him to the government’s Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in nearby Lampang province, where he will be quarantined for at least 30 days and stay for rehabilitation.

Sri Lanka Thai Elephant
A veterinary surgeon attends to the elephant Sak Surin before its trip back to Thailand (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The elephant was sent to Sri Lanka in 2001 when he was about 10 years old as a gift from the Thai royal family.

He was one of three elephants that Thailand gave to Sri Lanka’s government for training as a carrier of religious relics. Mathu Raja was placed in the care of a Buddhist temple.

A Sri Lanka-based animal rights group, Rally for Animal Rights and Environment group, alleged in 2020 that the animal was in bad health due to years of hard labour and abuse, and needed urgent medical care.

The group started a petition calling for him to be rescued and later called for the elephant’s return to Thailand after the Sri Lankan government allegedly ignored the activists’ complaints.

Thailand’s foreign affairs ministry released a statement in November 2022 saying a preliminary investigation was conducted by the Thai Embassy in Sri Lanka concluded that the elephant “was not in good health and was in poor living conditions”.

The statement said Thailand would seek Sri Lanka’s approval to bring the elephant back for treatment.

The elephant was reported to be underweight, have rough skin and abscesses on both hips, thinning foot pads, and a stiff left foreleg, making it difficult for him to walk and stand.

He was moved from the Buddhist temple to Sri Lanka’s National Zoological Garden for preliminary treatment and appeared healthier before his flight to Thailand.

Sri Lankan prime minister Dinesh Gunawardena told members of Parliament last month that while visiting Thailand in May he had expressed his regret to his Thai counterpart over what had happened to the elephant.

Thai officials have said the main purpose of bringing the animal back was for medical care and whether he returns to Sri Lanka remains a subject to be discussed with the Colombo government.

During a press conference in Bangkok last month, Mr Silpa-archa said authorities would start surveying the health condition of other Thai elephants in foreign countries.

He said exporting Thai elephants was already banned for conservation reasons.

