Home News World

Liverpool sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in £60million deal

By Press Association
Dominik Szoboszlai, left, is on his way to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Dominik Szoboszlai, left, is on his way to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool have completed the signing of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in a £60million deal, subject to a work permit.

The PA news agency understands the 22-year-old Hungary international has signed a five-year contract with the Reds.

Szoboszlai is the second of Liverpool’s summer signings to reinforce their midfield, following the £35m arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp viewing the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a similar multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility.

With Liverpool having spoken to the player’s representatives earlier this week, the move advanced quickly with a release clause expiring on Friday which the Reds triggered at the last minute.

Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount, in whom they were interested as he entered the final 12 months of his contract before he expressed a preference for Manchester United, as he is younger and negotiations proved far more straightforward.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started,” he told the club’s website.

“(A) really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this.

“The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

