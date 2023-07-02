Adam Yates maintains his edge as Victor Lafay makes it a special day for Cofidis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Adam Yates maintains his edge as Victor Lafay makes it a special day for Cofidis

By Press Association
Victor Lafay held on to win stage two of the Tour de France thanks to a late attack (Daniel Cole/AP)
Victor Lafay held on to win stage two of the Tour de France thanks to a late attack (Daniel Cole/AP)

Victor Lafay used a late attack to end a 15-year wait for the Cofidis team to celebrate a Tour de France stage victory as Adam Yates retained the yellow jersey in San Sebastian.

Having watched pre-stage favourite Wout Van Aert use up energy shutting down late attacks from Tom Pidcock and Mattias Skjelmose on the run into town, Lafay waited for the flamme rouge to launch his own move, and then held off the chasing pack at the line as Van Aert slammed his handlebars in frustration.

Adam Yates was in a lead group reduced to just 24 riders at the end of the longest stage of this year’s Tour, retaining yellow as his team-mate Tadej Pogacar used bonus seconds to move up to second, level on time with Simon Yates six seconds back.

CORRECTION Spain Cycling Tour de France
Britain’s Adam Yates finished in the lead group to retain the yellow jersey (Thibault Camus/AP)

Pogacar had come across the line third on the stage, just ahead of Pidcock and Pello Bilbao.

For Cofidis, it is a first stage win since Sylvain Chavanel triumphed in Montlucon in 2008.

“In the last metres, I looked down at my computer, I saw 500 metres (to go), 400 metres,” said 27-year-old Frenchman Lafay, who added to his Giro d’Italia stage win from 2021. “I said to myself I will inevitably be caught at 50 metres. It’s sick.”

The UAE Team Emirates squad of Adam Yates and Pogacar did a huge amount of work almost all day to control a three-man breakaway, with the peloton needing to negotiate some changeable weather that made stretches of this 209-kilometre route through the rolling terrain of the Basque Country treacherous.

Other teams, not least the Jumbo-Visma squad of Vingegaard and Van Aert, tried to come to the fore at the foot of the Jaizkibel but it was UAE’s Rafal Majka who put in a huge turn to split the peloton to pieces as they navigated the narrow path left by fans towards the summit.

Pogacar burst forward to take the bonus seconds ahead of Vingegaard and Simon Yates at the top of the climb and briefly looked like he might try to attack on the descent with defending champion and chief rival Jonas Vingegaard on his wheel, but soon sat up with Vingegaard unwilling to help.

Adam Yates will now look to hold on to yellow until at least the Pyrenees, with two flat days coming up next and attention turning to the sprinters – not least Mark Cavendish as he seeks a record 35th career Tour stage win.

“It was a really hectic day, a lot of stress in the bunch,” 30-year-old Yates said. “Wet roads, roundabouts, road furniture, but we made it through with a little bit of bad luck as Matteo (Trentin) crashed on a corner.

“But for us it was a good race, we controlled it all day. Nobody wanted to help us. Then in the final we tried to set it up for Tadej to get the bonus seconds so we did a good job…

“If Tadej had won the bonuses and the stage he could have (taken yellow) but we kept it as a team so it’s job done.

“For sure we will have to control some more days. It looks easier on the paper but the Tour de France every day is super hard, super technical, so it’s not easy to just roll to the finish and keep yellow. We’ll keep on our toes and see what happens.”

More from Press and Journal

Joy Dunlop will sing a Gaelic Psalm at the national service of thanksgiving for King Charles.
Argyll Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop to sing for King Charles at 'Scottish coronation'
Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen Race for Life celebrates as over 1,600 people put on their trainers…
Ross County will first meet Aberdeen this season on September 23 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fraudster Alexander Hind Picture shows; Fraudster Alexander Hind. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ponzi fraudster scammed victims out of £500,000 then fled to US
Victor Lafay held on to win stage two of the Tour de France thanks to a late attack (Daniel Cole/AP)
Weekend court roll – a fatal misjudgement and a gun-toting teen
New life for tackle shop proposed.
Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (left) is congratulated after scoring at Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o' Dee
Cancer survivor Jordan Ramsay standing at the starting line at Race for Life Aberdeen.
Race for Life Aberdeen raises £125,000 for Cancer Research UK
Alexander McCall Smith has had an application to fit solar panels approved. He is standing in front of a library of books.
Author Alexander McCall Smith wins battle for solar panels in the Highlands
Police Scotland officers
Vandals target primary school in Lochaber