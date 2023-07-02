Grandmother of dead teenager calls for an end to the violence in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Grandmother of dead teenager calls for an end to the violence in France

By Press Association
A monument is defaced with graffiti demanding justice for the teen shot dead by French police (AP Photo/Cara Anna )
A monument is defaced with graffiti demanding justice for the teen shot dead by French police (AP Photo/Cara Anna )

Young rioters in France clashed with police on Sunday and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car, injuring members of his family, as the country saw a fifth night of unrest after the police killing of a teenager. However, overall violence appeared to lessen from previous nights.

Police made 719 more arrests, bringing the total number of people detained to more than 3,000 following a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years.

The crisis posed a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposed deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.

The 17-year-old whose death on Tuesday spawned the anger was laid to rest on Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotions over his loss remain raw.

France Police Shooting
Vincent Jeanbrun, left, and French prime minister Elisabeth Borne in L’Hay-les-Roses, south of Paris (Charly Triballeau/Pool via AP)

The grandmother of the teen, who has been identified publicly only by his first name, Nahel, called on Sunday for an end to the violence that has followed his death.

As night fell on Saturday, a small crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees to protest but met hundreds of officers with batons and shields guarding the avenue and its boutiques.

In a less chic Paris neighbourhood, protesters set off firecrackers and lit barricades on fire as police shot back with tear gas and stun grenades.

A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses.

France Police Shooting
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees on Saturday evening (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Several schools, police stations, town halls and stores have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days but such a personal attack on a mayor’s home is unusual.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured in the 1.30am attack while they were sleeping and he was in the town hall monitoring the violence.

Mr Jeanbrun, of the conservative opposition Republicans party, said the attack represented a new stage of “horror and ignominy” in the unrest.

Regional prosecutor Stephane Hardouin opened an investigation into attempted murder, telling French television that a preliminary investigation suggests the car was meant to ram the house and set it ablaze.

APTOPIX France Police Shooting
Firefighters use a water hose on a bus set on fire by rioters in Nanterre, outside Paris (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

He said a flame accelerant was found in a bottle in the car.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne went to l’Hay-les-Roses to meet Mr Jeanbrun along with interior minister Gerald Darmanin and other officials, and promised that “we’re going to do everything to bring order back as soon as possible”.

Mr Macron planned to hold a special security meeting on Sunday evening with Borne, Darmanin and the justice minister.

Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseille but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the interior ministry.

France Police Shooting
Rioters daubed graffiti on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance in Nanterre (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Nationwide arrests were lower than the night before. Mr Darmanin attributed that to “the resolute action of security forces”.

Nahel’s grandmother, identified only as Nadia, said in a telephone interview on Sunday with French news broadcaster BFM TV: “People who are breaking things, I tell them: stop, stop.”

“Don’t break windows, buses … schools. We want to calm things down,” she added.

She said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general. “Thank goodness police are there,” she said.

The unrest prompted Macron to delay what would have been the first state visit to Germany by a French president in 23 years, starting on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of police and firefighters have been injured in the violence, although authorities have not said how many protesters have been hurt.

In French Guiana, an overseas territory, a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet.

Mr Macron has blamed social media for fuelling the violence. France’s justice minister has warned that young people who share calls for violence on Snapchat or other apps could face prosecution.

More from Press and Journal

Joy Dunlop will sing a Gaelic Psalm at the national service of thanksgiving for King Charles.
Argyll Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop to sing for King Charles at 'Scottish coronation'
Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen Race for Life celebrates as over 1,600 people put on their trainers…
Ross County will first meet Aberdeen this season on September 23 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Ross County chief Steven Ferguson says Aberdeen will be as tough as Celtic or…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fraudster Alexander Hind Picture shows; Fraudster Alexander Hind. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ponzi fraudster scammed victims out of £500,000 then fled to US
A monument is defaced with graffiti demanding justice for the teen shot dead by French police (AP Photo/Cara Anna )
Weekend court roll – a fatal misjudgement and a gun-toting teen
New life for tackle shop proposed.
Buckie dentist extension, new life for Forres tackle shop and new Elgin care home
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (left) is congratulated after scoring at Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friendly round up: Kieran Shanks nets twice as Peterhead win at Banks o' Dee
Cancer survivor Jordan Ramsay standing at the starting line at Race for Life Aberdeen.
Race for Life Aberdeen raises £125,000 for Cancer Research UK
Alexander McCall Smith has had an application to fit solar panels approved. He is standing in front of a library of books.
Author Alexander McCall Smith wins battle for solar panels in the Highlands
Police Scotland officers
Vandals target primary school in Lochaber