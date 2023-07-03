Capping RTE salaries would help restore ‘community culture’ at broadcaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Capping RTE salaries would help restore ‘community culture’ at broadcaster

By Press Association
Calls have been made to cap salaries at RTE (Liam McBurney/PA)
Capping salaries within RTE would restore a sense of community culture within the broadcaster, a senator has claimed.

Independent Ronan Mullen is pursuing a private member’s bill in Ireland’s Seanad that would seek to ensure the highest salary in RTE does not exceed that paid to the country’s media minister, 195,000 euro a year.

Mr Mullen said his legislative bid was timely given the furore that continues to engulf the public service broadcaster following revelations last month that it underreported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy by 345,000 euro between 2017 to 2022.

The crisis has since widened amid further revelations about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

Keelin Shanley funeral
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy (Brian Lawless/PA).

Many of the issues emerged when senior RTE executives were questioned at two parliamentary committees in Dublin last week.

Much of the focus has centred on the workings of a UK-based “barter” account used by RTE to pay for certain services and tickets and trips related to corporate client entertaining.

Mr Mullen’s proposals would also require that any RTE salary equivalent to the pay of a TD, 107,000 euro, would need to be made public.

It is unclear whether the Government intends to back the private member’s bill.

“I think this is very damaging to public confidence in the broadcaster,” Mr Mullen said of the current controversy.

“We’ve maybe focused too much on corporate values and not enough on community values.”

In an interview with RTE’s Morning Ireland programme, he added: “I think we need to just rediscover that sense of community culture and I think the corporate excess around some salaries has very been very damaging to that.”

Cabinet is expected sign off on terms of reference for a government commissioned external review into culture and governance at RTE when it meets on Tuesday.

Media minister Catherine Martin is also set to use powers under the Broadcasting Act to appoint a designated auditor to go in and examine RTE’s accounts.

On Sunday, Ms Martin insisted there were no proposals for staff redundancies or selling assets at RTE.

The statement from her spokesperson came following weekend media reports suggesting the Government was considering several significant cost cutting steps at the organisation.

RTE pay revelations
Media minister Catherine Martin (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

On Monday, further newspaper reports suggested RTE was considering selling its studios in Cork.

In response, the broadcaster insisted it was “fully committed” to its operations in Cork but acknowledged the “suitability of the current building for the full range of RTE’s operations in Cork is being assessed”.

Ms Martin is also due to meet with chairwoman of the RTE board Siun Ni Raghallaigh and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst in the coming days to discuss the external review.

Mr Bakhurst is planning to “reconstitute” the executive board once he takes up his post.

His predecessor as director general, Dee Forbes, quit last week amid the fallout from the scandal.

She had already been due to stand down in July, with Mr Bakhurst taking over.

The parliamentary media committee in Dublin has also invited former chairwoman of the RTE board Moya Doherty, ex director general Noel Curran, and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe to answer TDs’ and senators’ questions on Wednesday.

