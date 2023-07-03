Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

By Press Association
Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top Nato military officer has said (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top Nato military officer has said (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top Nato official said on Monday, as he laid out the biggest revamp to the organisation’s military plans since the Cold War should Moscow dare to widen the conflict.

“They might not be 11ft tall, but they are certainly not 2ft tall,” Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the Nato Military Committee, told reporters. “So, we should never under-estimate the Russians and their ability to bounce back.”

US President Joe Biden and his Nato counterparts are set to endorse a major shake-up of the alliance’s planning system at a summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, next week.

A US Air Force F-16 fighter takes off from the Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany during last month’s Air Defender 2023 exercise (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

Nato, as an organisation, does not provide weapons or ammunition to Ukraine and has sought to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

At the same time, however, it is massively reinforcing the security of member countries near Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Around 40,000 troops are on stand-by from Estonia in the north down to Romania on the Black Sea.

About 100 aircraft take to the skies in that territory each day, and a total of 27 warships are operating in the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, with those numbers set to rise.

Under its new plans, Nato aims to have up to 300,000 troops ready to move to its eastern flank within 30 days.

The plans divide its territory into three zones – the high north and Atlantic area, a zone north of the Alps, and another in southern Europe.

A German army Leopard 2A6 tank takes part in the Lithuanian-German military exercise Griffin Storm 2023 at a training range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in June (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Admiral Bauer said Nato’s new planning is based on the strength of the Russian army before President Vladimir Putin launched the war on Ukraine almost 17 months ago.

He said the war has depleted Russia’s army, but not its navy or air force.

Of Russia’s ground forces, around “94% is now engaged in the war in Ukraine”, he added.

“What we see in general is that the Russians are careful around Nato. They are not seeking a conflict with Nato. I think that is a sign that they are very, very busy,” he said.

“In the land domain, I don’t think they have a lot of forces available to do anything to anyone else.

“But we are convinced that the Russians are going to reconstitute.

“We will continue to look at them as a serious threat, in the maritime, and in the air especially, and in space, they are still very, very, capable, let alone of course in nuclear.”

