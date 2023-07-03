French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting

By Press Association
People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon, central France, in a show of solidarity with the mayor of the Paris suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses after a burning car struck his home (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon, central France, in a show of solidarity with the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses after a burning car struck his home (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Crowds gathered at town halls across France on Monday to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of unrest touched off by the police shooting of a 17-year-old.

The riots, which seemed to be easing overnight into Monday, were driven by a backlash in the suburbs and urban housing projects against a French state that many young people with immigrant roots say routinely discriminates against them.

In all, 99 town halls have been attacked in the violence, along with other public buildings, according to the Interior Ministry.

Also on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron was meeting mayors of 220 towns across the country.

France Police Shooting
People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon, central France, in a show of solidarity with the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses after a burning car was rammed into his home (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

A total of 34 buildings were attacked across France overnight – many of them linked to the government – along with 297 vehicles.

There has been little in the way of organised protests beyond a march last week for Nahel, the teenager of Algerian descent who was killed on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Instead, the anger has manifested with young people targeting police and both sides using increasingly aggressive tactics.

The anger has descended into attacks against symbols of the state, widespread arson and night-time looting.

France Police Shooting
Nanterre mayor Patrick Jarry speaks at a rally outside the town hall in the Paris suburb of Nanterre (Nicolas Garriga/AP)

About 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide against violence that the mayor of Nanterre, Patrick Jarry, said hurt young people above all.

“We want justice for Nahel and that the calls for an end of the violence expressed by his grandmother and mother be respected,” he said, speaking in front of his town hall, which escaped attack.

A car loaded with incendiary devices struck the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses over the weekend, an unusually personal attack that authorities said would be prosecuted as an attempted murder.

The attack prompted an outpouring of support for local governments in many towns where the city hall is often literally central to public life.

France Police Shooting
Residents listen to a speech during a gathering in Bidart, south-western France (Bob Edme/AP)

L’Hay-les-Roses Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured and criticised the government for doing too little, too late – and said blaming social media or parents is papering over a bigger problem.

“The base ingredients are still there. For several years now, all summer long, explosives go off that keep people from sleeping, that make them crazy,” he told BFM television on Monday. “We are powerless summer after summer.”

In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight out of a total of 3,354 since last Tuesday, and two police stations were attacked, among other damage.

Interior minister Garald Darmanin said the average age of those arrested was 17 and that children as young as 12 or 13 have been detained for attacking law enforcement officers and setting fires.

France Police Shooting
Residents in Mons-en-Baroeul, northern France, stage a show of solidarity with the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses after the attack on his home (Michel Spingler/AP)

In the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois, where a fire also struck the town hall, residents said over the weekend that anger has been simmering for years and many said the government has done little to help them.

“Young people are afraid to die by the hands of police. They are hopeless. They are bored and they need something to distract them so they don’t hang out in the streets,” said Samba Seck, 39.

President Macron has blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told France Inter radio that parents who abdicate that responsibility, “either through disinterest or deliberately”, will be prosecuted.

A 24-year-old firefighter died of a heart attack while responding to a blaze in an underground garage that spread to the apartment building above, according to Paris police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, they said in a statement.

