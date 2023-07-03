Saudi Arabia and Russia cut oil supply again in bid to boost prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saudi Arabia and Russia cut oil supply again in bid to boost prices

By Press Association
The Khurais oil field near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)
The Khurais oil field near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

Saudi Arabia and Russia are extending cuts to the amount of oil they pump to the world in a bid to prop up prices, showing how two of the world’s largest oil producers are scrambling to boost income from the fossil fuel even as demand has weakened with the economy.

The decision gave a slight boost to oil prices on Monday and comes after the Saudis announced a large cut in output for July at the latest meeting of the Opec+ coalition of oil producers — raising concerns that petrol prices could start increasing again.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said it would extend July’s cut of one million barrels per day through August to support “the stability and balance of oil markets”.

That will keep the Gulf nation’s output at nine million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said his country will cut production by an additional 500,000 barrels a day in August, according to Russian news reports.

The voluntary reductions come on top of earlier cuts that the Opec oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, and allied producers, led by Russia, agreed to extend through next year.

But they have given little lasting boost to oil prices, helping drivers filling their tanks more affordably during the busy summer travel season and providing consumers worldwide some relief from inflation.

Benchmark US crude picked up 77 cents Monday to 71.41 dollars a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude gained 70 cents to 76.11 dollars. Both later erased some of those gains.

US crude has been depressed for some time and rose above 70 dollars per barrel for the first time in five weeks on Friday.

That the Saudis felt another cut was necessary underlines the uncertain outlook for fuel demand in the months ahead even as travel picks up.

There are concerns about economic weakness in the US and Europe, while China’s rebound from Covid-19 restrictions has not been as strong as many had hoped.

The Saudis need sustained high oil revenue to fund ambitious development projects aimed at diversifying the country’s economy, while Russia is looking to pad its profits to pay for its war against Ukraine.

Western sanctions mean Moscow is forced to sell its oil at a discount to countries like China and India.

