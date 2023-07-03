Erdogan signals Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Erdogan signals Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

By Press Association
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signalled that his country is not ready to ratify Sweden’s membership of Nato, saying Stockholm had to work harder on the “homework” it needs to complete.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Mr Erdogan also renewed his condemnation of a Koran-burning protest that took place in Sweden last week, describing the action as a hate crime against Muslims.

“We have made it clear that the determined fight against terrorist organisations and Islamophobia are our red line,” Mr Erdogan said.

“Everyone must accept that Turkey’s friendship cannot be won by supporting terrorism or by making space for terrorists.”

Biden NATO
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to reporters (Susan Walsh/AP)

Turkey has delayed giving its final approval to Sweden’s membership in the military alliance, accusing the country of being too lenient toward anti-Islamic demonstrations and groups that Ankara regards as security threats.

These include militant Kurdish groups that have waged a deadly, decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organisation by the US and the European Union.

Nato wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11, but Mr Erdogan said Stockholm still had obligations to fulfil.

Nato requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid.

“Instead of wasting time with distraction tactics, we believe that keeping to the promises will be a more rational, more beneficial method,” Mr Erdogan said. “We advise them to scrutinise themselves and do their homework better.”

He was referring to a memorandum that Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey last year under which they agreed to address Ankara’s concerns. Fighting Islamophobia was not included in the memorandum.

Last week, Swedish police allowed a protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar Koran-burning.

“The vile attack on our holy book, the Holy Koran, in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, enraged us all,” Mr Erdogan said.

“This perverted disregard for the feelings of two billion Muslims cannot be compatible with the most basic human values, let alone freedom of thought.”

Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under Nato’s security umbrella, fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Finland joined the alliance earlier this year after Turkey’s parliament ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

Sweden changed its anti-terror legislation since applying for Nato membership, but Turkey argues supporters of militant groups can freely organise demonstrations, recruit and procure financial resources in the country.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last week called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.

More from Press and Journal

ICT boss Billy Dodds said everyone had to show patience before Billy Mckay signed a new Caley Jags contract. Image: SNS Group
'Be a record-breaker' is Billy Dodds' plea to Caley Jags star Billy Mckay after…
The Flying Scotsman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Did you see the Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen?
Aberdeen's P&J Live team collection their award in London for being the most versatile venue in the UK. Image: P&J Live.
Aberdeen's P&J Live wins award for 'most versatile' UK venue
South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group
Elgin City and Banks o' Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park…
Some young people don't perform as well in exams as others - but it doesn't mean they are unintelligent (Image: Lois GoBe/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Our outdated school curriculums aren't fit for purpose
Jade Edward in action for world championships. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza
Charity with vision to build Scotland's first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The family of a disabled woman whose carer repeatedly stole from her while she was in hospital and suffering from dementia have said the woman was left ?heartbroken and stunned? at the betrayal Picture shows; Sarah Littlejohn stole more than ?6,000 from then 89-year-old Elsie Stephen while she was not only acting as her carer but in a relationship with the pensioner?s nephew. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Elsie)/Facebook (Littlejohn) Date; Unknown
'Heartbroken' pensioner died waiting for apology from thieving carer who betrayed her trust