Four killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia

By Press Association
Philadelphia police investigate along 56th Street after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP)
Philadelphia police investigate along 56th Street after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP)

Four people have been killed in a shooting in Philadelphia, police have confirmed.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said two other people had been injured in the shooting on Monday and a suspect was in custody.

She said all of the victims were male and the suspect was arrested in an alley without incident with a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle”, a handgun and a police scanner.

She said: “At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals.”

Philadelphia Shooting
The Philadelphia incident is the 29th mass killing in the US during 2023 (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 100 miles to the south west, killing two people and wounding 28 others.

The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.

The Philadelphia incident is the 29th mass killing in the US during 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.

There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

