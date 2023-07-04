Environmentalists concerned as Kenya lifts six-year logging ban to create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Environmentalists concerned as Kenya lifts six-year logging ban to create jobs

By Press Association
Women walk out of the forest carrying wood to use for cooking in Tsavo East, Kenya (Khalil Senosi/AP)
Women walk out of the forest carrying wood to use for cooking in Tsavo East, Kenya (Khalil Senosi/AP)

Kenyan President William Ruto has lifted a six-year ban on logging despite concerns from environmentalists.

He said it is “foolish” to have mature trees rotting in forests while local industries lack timber.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth,” he said.

Mr Ruto became Kenya’s president in September.

In 2018, while serving as deputy president, he announced a government ban on logging to protect water catchment areas and avert a looming drought.

His administration’s first budget imposed a tax on all imported timber products, a move aimed at encouraging local manufacturing.

Last year, he launched a plan to plant 15 billion trees in Kenya over 10 years as a way to combat climate change.

During an address last month at the Global Citizen Festival in Paris, Mr Ruto said his country is leading the way on taking action to prevent global warming.

Green Africa Foundation executive director John Kioli said lifting the logging ban will undermine all efforts to put Kenya on a low-carbon trajectory through forest rehabilitation.

While stakeholders have not yet received full details of the government’s methodology for deciding which trees are ready to harvest, Mr Kioli said a nationwide lifting of the ban would make it difficult to monitor the move’s environmental impacts.

“I wish we could have done it in phases,” he said.

Mr Kioli said he is not optimistic the president’s tree-planting goal will be achieved.

“On one hand we are planting, on the other hand we are cutting, and I can assure you, the cutting will be more,” he said.

