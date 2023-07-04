Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Russia’s military claims to have fended off a Ukrainian drone attack which prompted authorities to briefly shut one of the city’s airports.

Tuesday’s attack, which follows similar raids on the Russian capital in recent months, comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades of his rule.

Ukrainian authorities, who generally avoid comments on attacks inside Russia’s proper territory, have not claimed responsibility for the raid.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 4July 2023.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said four out of the five drones were downed by air defences on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.

The drone attack prompted authorities to temporarily restrict flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and divert flights to other airports in the city.

The raid comes as Ukrainian forces continue probing Russian defences in the south and the east of the country in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.

Russia, meanwhile, has continued its missile and drone barrage deep behind the frontline.

Young women hug each other near their apartment building, which was damaged by a Russian attack in Sumy, Ukraine, on Monday (Andrii Marienko/AP)

Oleksandr Lysenko, mayor of the city of Sumy in north-eastern Ukraine, said three people were killed and 21 others hurt in a Russian drone strike on Monday which damaged two apartment buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack also damaged the regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine, the country’s main intelligence agency.

He urged western allies to increase supplies of air defence systems to help fend off Russian raids.