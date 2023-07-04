Masked assailants attack journalist and lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Masked assailants attack journalist and lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

By Press Association
Journalist Elena Milashina after having medical treatment in Grozny (Novaya Gazeta Europe/Novayagazeta.eu/AP)
Journalist Elena Milashina after having medical treatment in Grozny (Novaya Gazeta Europe/Novayagazeta.eu/AP)

Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and beat a journalist and a lawyer.

It was an assault that highlights a violent pattern of rampant human rights abuses in the region.

Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities.

Just outside the airport, their vehicle was blocked by several cars and they were beaten by several masked assailants, who put guns to their heads and broke their equipment.

Novaya Gazeta said Ms Milashina sustained a brain injury and had several fingers broken, while Mr Nemov had a deep cut on his leg.

Then-first lady Michelle Obama, left, and then-US secretary of state John Kerry, right, honour Russian human rights activist, journalist Elena Milashina, with an International Women of Courage Award in Washington in 2013
Then-first lady Michelle Obama, left, and then-US secretary of state John Kerry, right, honour Russian human rights activist, journalist Elena Milashina, with an International Women of Courage Award in Washington in 2013 (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

They were taken to a hospital in Chechnya’s main city, Grozny, where Ms Milashina repeatedly lost consciousness, according to her newspaper.

Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova asked investigators to look into the attack.

Ms Milashina has long exposed human rights violations in Chechnya and has faced threats, intimidation and attacks.

In 2020, she and a lawyer accompanying her were beaten by a dozen people in the lobby of their hotel.

Hours after Tuesday’s attack, a court in Grozny sentenced Zarema Musayeva to five-and-a-half years in prison on charges of insulting and violently resisting police, an accusation that rights groups have rejected as trumped-up.

Ms Musayeva has been in custody in Chechnya since her arrest in January 2022.

Her husband, a former judge, and her two activist sons have left Chechnya.

Chechnya’s strongman regional leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has accused the Musayev family of having terrorist links and said they should be imprisoned or killed.

The Kremlin has relied on Mr Kadyrov to keep the North Caucasus region stable after two devastating separatist wars.

International rights groups have accused Mr Kadyrov’s feared security forces of extrajudicial killings, torture and abductions of dissenters.

His clout has risen since the start of Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine, where his security forces have taken active part.

Repeated demands by international human rights groups to end abuses in Chechnya have been stonewalled by Russian authorities.

Despite the Kremlin’s support, Mr Kadyrov reportedly has had tense relations with some of Russia’s law enforcement agencies.

Tuesday’s attack quickly drew an angry reaction from Kremlin-connected politicians that could signal authorities’ intentions to cut the Chechen strongman down to size.

Andrei Klishas, head of the constitutional affairs committee in the upper house, said the attack on Ms Milashina and Mr Nemov warrants a “tough response” from the law enforcement agencies and another senior politician, Alexander Khinshtein, denounced it as “criminal” and urged prosecutors to prioritise the case.

More from Press and Journal

CR007534 STOCK Action pics from the Highland League game of the day between Formartine United and Brora Rangers Formartine United's Mark Gallagher Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher
UHI North Highland college in Thurso.
UHI North, West and Hebrides merger approved by Scottish Government
Alexander Martin Hind.
Pensioners' retirement dream in tatters after conman takes £158,000 savings
West Highland Hotel in Mallaig, Lochaber
First-time buyers struggling in Lochaber as housing shortage bites
Struan Mackie and Alex MacDonald, of North Point Distillery.
How Caithness is conquering world of food and drink
Rhys Williams was secured by Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen will hopefully land more loan stars from Liverpool in the future
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lies injured after a bad challenge by St Mirren's Thierry Small, who was then red carded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Striker Bojan Miovski delivers Aberdeen fitness boost as he confirms timeline for return from…
Katy Boocock atop Ben Ime near Loch Lomond.
Inverness physiotherapist celebrates 60th birthday by climbing 130 Munros for charity
B8008 coastal road with double yellow lines.
Traffic restrictions added to popular coastal road between Morar and Arisaig
Three women standing together.
Friends raise incredible £40,000 in tribute to Aberdeenshire mum who died from cancer