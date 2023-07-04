Nuclear agency endorses plan to release treated radioactive water into Pacific

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Nuclear agency endorses plan to release treated radioactive water into Pacific

By Press Association
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, left, presents a comprehensive report on Fukushima’s treated water release to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, left, presents a comprehensive report on Fukushima’s treated water release to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The UN nuclear agency has endorsed Japan’s planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, saying it meets international standards and its environmental and health impact would be negligible.

The plan is opposed by groups in South Korea, China and some Pacific Island nations because of safety concerns and political reasons.

Local fishing organisations are worried their reputation will be damaged even if their catch is not contaminated.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), submitted its final assessment of the plan to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday.

A work ship is seen offshore where Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said it installed the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to be used to release the water offshore
A work ship is seen offshore where Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said it installed the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to be used to release the water offshore (Kyodo News/AP)

The report is a “comprehensive, neutral, objective, scientifically sound evaluation,” Mr Grossi said.

“We are very confident about it.”

The report said the IAEA recognises the discharge “has raised societal, political and environmental concerns, associated with the radiological aspects”.

But it concluded the water release as currently planned “will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment”.

Japan’s plan and the equipment for the discharge are “in conformity with the agreed international standards and its application,” Mr Grossi said.

He said the dilution of treated but still slightly radioactive wastewater for gradual release into the sea is widely used in other countries, including China, South Korea, the United States and France, to dispose of water containing certain radionuclides from nuclear plants.

A Buddhist monk protests against the Japanese government’s decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant
A Buddhist monk protests against the Japanese government’s decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Japan has sought the IAEA’s support to gain credibility for the plan.

Experts from the UN agency and 11 nations have made several trips to Japan since early 2022 to examine preparations by the government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco).

Some scientists say the impact of long-term, low-dose exposure to radionuclides remains unknown and urge a delay in the release.

Others say the discharge plan is safe but call for more transparency in sampling and monitoring.

Mr Kishida, after meeting with Mr Grossi, said Japan will continue to provide “detailed explanations based on scientific evidence with a high degree of transparency both domestically and internationally”.

A massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 2011 destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and their cooling water to be contaminated and leak continuously.

The water is collected, treated and stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant which will reach their capacity in early 2024.

The government and Tepco say the water must be removed to prevent any accidental leaks and make room for the damaged plant’s decommissioning.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Japanese regulators finished their final safety inspection of the equipment last Friday and Tepco is expected to receive a permit in about a week to begin gradually discharging the water.

The start date for the release, which is expected to take decades, is still undecided.

The IAEA will continue to monitor and assess the release, Mr Grossi said.

During his four-day visit, Mr Grossi will also visit the Fukushima plant and meet with Tepco officials, local fishing groups, heads of nearby municipalities and other stakeholders.

“I believe in transparency, I believe in open dialogue and I believe in the validity of the exercise we are carrying out,” he said.

Mr Grossi is also expected to visit South Korea, New Zealand and the Cook Islands after his visit to Japan to ease concerns there.

More from Press and Journal

Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'
The SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy: 2023/24 draw sends Aberdeen colts to Brora Rangers in first round…
John McDonald - Managing director of Opito UK
Opito boss John McDonald to step down after six years at the helm
Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
'Luxury' Sandhaven eco glamping pod to feature on Channel 4's Britain's Best Beach Huts
Roy "Chubby" Brown's show in Strathpeffer has been cancelled. Image: PA
Roy 'Chubby' Brown show at Strathpeffer Pavilion cancelled after 'booking misjudgment'
CR007534 STOCK Action pics from the Highland League game of the day between Formartine United and Brora Rangers Formartine United's Mark Gallagher Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher
UHI North Highland college in Thurso.
UHI North, West and Hebrides merger approved by Scottish Government
Alexander Martin Hind.
Pensioners' retirement dream in tatters after conman takes £158,000 savings
West Highland Hotel in Mallaig, Lochaber
First-time buyers struggling in Lochaber as housing shortage bites