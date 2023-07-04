Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving Evan Gershkovich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving Evan Gershkovich

By Press Association
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
The Kremlin has opened the door for talks with the US over a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich – but said they must be held away from the public eye.

Asked if Monday’s consular visits to Mr Gershkovich, who has been held behind bars in Moscow since March on charges of espionage, and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen in US custody on cybercrime charges, could potentially herald a prisoner swap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow and Washington are exploring the issue.

“We have said that there have been certain contacts on the subject but we don’t want them to be discussed in public,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

“They must be carried out and continue in complete silence.”

He did not offer any further details but said “the lawful right to consular contacts must be ensured on both sides”.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court
The US ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, on Monday was allowed to visit Mr Gershkovich for the first time since April.

The US embassy did not immediately provide more information.

Mr Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia.

He is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until August 30.

Mr Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations and the US government declared him to be wrongfully detained.

Supporters of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich hold a sign for him during the third inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees
Supporters of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich hold a sign for him during the third inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees (Frank Franklin II/AP)

His arrest rattled journalists in Russia where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Mr Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Mr Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union’s UN mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

Mr Dunaev was extradited from South Korea on the US cybercrime charges and is in detention in Ohio.

Russian diplomats were granted consular access to him on Monday for the first time since his arrest in 2021, Nadezhda Shumova, the head of the Russian Embassy’s consular section, said in remarks carried by the Tass news agency.

