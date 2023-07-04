Partygoers across US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Partygoers across US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July

By Press Association
People gather ahead of the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)
People gather ahead of the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)

Revellers across the US braved heat and heavy rain to take part in Fourth of July activities on Tuesday — celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests.

At one longstanding celebration, fans of competitive eating crowded to watch Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest held in the Coney Island section of New York City.

Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to his 16th title, downing 62 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

In the women’s contest, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 and a half hot dogs and buns to collect her ninth Mustard Belt in New York City.

In many states, weather affected events.

Hot Dog Eating Contest
Rain caused the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest to be paused in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)

The 10-km Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race that typically draws thousands of runners in humid summer weather was cut short due to possible thunderstorms.

Further norther, storms were expected from the Dakotas and Minnesota through to Kansas and Missouri, endangering cookouts and firework displays. Hail the size of ping pong balls was reported in South Dakota.

The fireworks show in Yankton, South Dakota, was postponed until Wednesday night because lightning prevented crews from setting up. In Nebraska, the Omaha Symphony’s Independence Day Celebration that includes a concert and fireworks shows were also postponed until Wednesday night.

New Orleans residents welcomed rain and slightly cooler conditions after days of heat and humidity. The General Roy S Kelley fireboat was returning to New Orleans Riverfront for a patriotic water show, sending streams of red, white, and blue water into the air.

Hot Dog Eating Contest
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds a plate of hotdogs during a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

In Hannibal, Missouri, the hometown of Mark Twain, the Fourth of July weekend coincides with National Tom Sawyer Day. Fence-painting and frog-jumping contests were held.

Altoona, Iowa, dubbed its celebration “CORNival”. In addition to the nod to America’s birthday, the festival marks the 100th anniversary of the first acre of commercial hybrid seed corn, grown and harvested in Altoona in 1923. Twenty six feet high fiberglass corn cob statutes decorated by local artists were unveiled.

With fireworks came some accidents.

A fireworks explosion on Monday in western Michigan killed one woman and left nine other people with injuries, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Tuesday, improperly disposed of fireworks tossed into a bin started a blaze that destroyed two homes in Parker, southeast of Denver, according to fire officials.

Some cities replaced firework displays for shows using drones fitted with lights. Lake Tahoe, California, Salt Lake City, and Boulder along with a few other Colorado towns, opted for the aerial spectacles that can display an expansive American flag and the year 1776 in red, white and blue.

The Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where a shooting at least year’s Fourth of July parade left seven people dead, also held a drone show to avoid the startling noise of fireworks.

Gun violence also marred some of the celebratory atmosphere, as shootings left five dead in Philadelphia and three dead in Texas.

