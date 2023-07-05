Far-right figure ends crowdfunder for officer detained over shot teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Far-right figure ends crowdfunder for officer detained over shot teenager

By Press Association
Jean Messiha was behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer detained over the killing of a 17-year-old that sparked rioting across France (AP)
A French far-right figure behind a crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer who was detained over the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around the country has announced he is closing the account after it topped more than 1.5 million euro (£1.2 million).

Jean Messiha’s Gofundme effort drew criticism – and plans for lawsuits – amid claims that his real motive was to spread a message of hate and pit the far-right against residents of poor suburbs which have high numbers of people of immigrant origin.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said the collection for the jailed officer’s family did not contribute to calming the situation.

Justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti also warned on France-Inter radio against a possible “instrumentalisation” of the issue.

The unrest was sparked by the shooting last Tuesday of the young man, identified only as Nahel, who was stopped while driving a Mercedes in suburban Paris.

French rioting
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre (AP)

Violence was driven by a mainly teenage backlash in the suburbs and urban housing projects against a French state that many young people with immigrant roots say routinely discriminates against them.

Violence continued to ebb for a third night on Tuesday.

However, reports emerged of the death of a 27-year-old man in Marseille on Sunday. The local prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation over “mortal blows with use or threat of a weapon”, the newspaper La Marseillaise reported.

The probable cause of death was a “violent shock to the thorax caused by a projectile of the ‘flashball’ type” – commonly used by French police for riot control.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim, who was not identified, was in the area of the riots and pillaging on the night of his death, the paper quoted the prosecutor’s office as saying.

Mr Messiha, meanwhile, hailed in a tweet what he called an “historic symbol of national generosity” while announcing the closing of the crowdfunding campaign at midnight on Tuesday for the family of the jailed officer, identified only as Florian M.

He said that more than 100,000 donors contributed to the effort he initiated on Friday that reached more than 1.5 million euro.

Mr Messiha equated the response to a “tsunami” in support of law enforcement officers “who in a certain way fight daily so that France remains France”.

The teenager's mother
The mother of the teenager who was killed, centre on a truck, gestures during a march for Nahel last week in the Paris suburb where he was killed (AP)

The crowdfunding took on an ugly edge, with Mr Messiha bragging at one point that his effort was bringing in more funds than a similar crowdfunding account set up for the family of Nahel.

The family filed a complaint, alleging the crowdfunding was based on deception to “criminalise” the victim and win support for the police officer who fired at him, according to France-Info. It was not immediately clear whether an investigation would be opened.

Socialist legislator Arthur Delaporte from Calvados had filed a complaint earlier on Tuesday against the crowdfunding, contesting it on legal grounds, shortly before Mr Messiha closed it.

Egyptian-born Mr Messiha is a former official of the National Rally party of far-right leader Marine Le Pen which he left for a fledgling far-right party before dropping out of that to return to his think tank.

He remains a virulent critic of migration from Africa.

